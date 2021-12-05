ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria-curious? These homes are on the market

 5 days ago

(Santa Maria, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Maria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHPBY_0dEhPwXA00

509 E Park Avenue, Santa Maria, 93454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Condominium | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Back on the Market. A lovely 3 bedroom and 1 3/4 bathroom condo located on a corner lot and so close to so many great places! This unit has newer vinyl plank flooring, newly painted cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen, with a great living space, 3/4 bathroom downstairs and recessed lighting through-out the downstairs space. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms, full bathroom and a perfect sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Outside includes a charming backyard patio with additional yard space outside of your walk-through gate and a detached 2-car garage with enough room for storage. Condo will sell fast at this price so hurry and make your appointment to see it today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKFLW_0dEhPwXA00

1629 Concord Avenue, Santa Maria, 93454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home with a gorgeous, welcoming landscaped front yard with sprinkler system. The kitchen has newer, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, and subway tile backsplash, Large master bedroom with beautifully updated design, and tile shower. The hall bath also has an upgraded til shower, vanity, and mirror. The backyard has a great sitting area under the pergola and is ready for you to make it your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtNbO_0dEhPwXA00

424 E Alvin Avenue, Santa Maria, 93454

2 Beds 1 Bath | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 906 Square Feet | Built in 1938

An adorable sweet home you would love to call your own. Cozy and perfect for your next step in life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2losrV_0dEhPwXA00

735 E Fesler Street, Santa Maria, 93454

4 Beds 2 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 1959

New roof 3years old new plumbing ,tank less water heater 4 years old no problems, new electrical, new lights, All new cabinets all appliances energy efficient included, solar system 6months old, Storage shed in the back, zoned to be Able to add a granny house for added income, double gate in backyard with room to park motor home or boat. Excellent neighborhood wonderful neighbors everyone looks out for each other. Close to schools, shopping, and the beach.

