Check out these homes for sale in Cedar Rapids now

(Cedar Rapids, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cedar Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2485 Rookwood Lane, Marion, 52302 3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Open Houses are hosted at the Model: 2496 Roycroft Alley, Marion. *Early 2022 completion. All selections available. Rookwood Estates is not your typical neighborhood. With a playground, dog park, pond, natural areas, trails and more, you'll love all this one-of-a-kind development has to offer. Make your SMART home even smarter by unlocking all the automation technology available. Each home is already equipped with (5) SMART home devices including front door lock, light switches, thermostat, video doorbell, and garage door opener. Tap into energy savings by adding SOLAR panels to any of our Solar-Ready homes. The standard 15-panel package will save you up to $100/mo on your electric bill, plus you'll qualify for Federal and State Tax Credits. The best of 3 worlds! Space, quality and affordability! This new layout features a 10x24' 3rd stall garage! Open layout, spacious bedrooms, huge closets, walk-in pantry, mudroom bench, large laundry room, inviting front porch, and side-yard patio! *All selections available*? Your choice between 8 luxury vinyl plank colors, 15 cabinet colors, 20 granite/quartz colors, 5 door styles, 2 appliance packages, 30 lighting packages, oil rubbed bronze or brush nickel hinges/knobs/hardware/faucets, and these are just the standard options! Unlock the countless upgrades and customizable features you won't find anywhere else. *120 day completion *Specs, finishes, schedule subject to change

3043 Savannah Ct, Hiawatha, 52233 4 Beds 4 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,779 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Why build your dream home and wait months on construction when you can move right in?! This immaculate ranch sits on just under an acre on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside, you’ll be welcomed by the great room with 10’ ceilings with darkwood beams. The gas fireplace framed with stacked stone is flanked by floating shelves. Large windows provide tons of natural light and a view of the private backyard. The kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with frameless white cabinets, quartz countertops, all stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop with hood and in-wall double oven, large center island, coffee/beverage bar, walk-in pantry, and daily dining area surrounded with more large windows. Hickory hardwood flooring throughout. A convenient half bath is located off the great room. The primary suite offers a tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, and large en-suite bathroom with double vanity, quartz countertops, new tile backsplash, walk-in tiled shower, and separate vanity – plus plenty of space to add a tub if that’s your fancy! Two additional bedrooms on the main level share a large Jack and Jill bathroom. A drop zone with built-in cubbies off the garage and laundry room with sink, cabinets, and plenty of hanging space complete the main level. The walkout lower level feels less like a basement and more like your very own entertainment space with large rec room and bar complete with granite counter tops, dark espresso cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and beverage fridge. A separate but connected space makes a perfect office or playroom. A fourth bedroom, second full bath, and plenty of storage space finish off the lower level. Outside, enjoy the privacy of the large lot from the stamped concrete patio with gas firepit and seatwall – plus plenty of flat space to add a pool! Full irrigation system and invisible pet fence. 3.5 car attached garage is spacious for all your tools and toys. Gems like this don’t come on the market often – don’t miss this one!! November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Listing agent will donate $100 to pancreatic cancer research if this home goes pending in November.

1121 20Th Avenue Sw, Cedar Rapids, 52404 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,900 | Single Family Residence | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great Starter home. Newer windows, mechanicals, and roof. Spacious porch off Eat-In Kitchen.. Close to schools, shopping , etc..great location or investment property. Room to add min 2 car garage. Good investment or rental property... pleasure to show..

2364 Royal Oak Ridge Road, Marion, 52302 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,521 Square Feet | Built in 2018

12/3 Update: Sale pending inspections. Welcome to Royal Oak Ridge Road. This beautiful home was built in 2018 and has all the amenities of a newly built home and more! It has a 3-stall heated garage and an open floorplan on the main level. You may fall in love with the windows on the backside of the house that greet you when you enter, included with custom-built, remote-control blinds. The kitchen is complete with quartz countertops, and a touch faucet. The lower level is a great place to unwind and relax. The pool table will be staying with the property. The sellers created a special hobby room that could be easily transformed into many possibilities. It also offers a nice-sized storage room and additional bedroom and bathroom. When you walk outside to the backyard, you will appreciate the custom-built composite deck, and fenced backyard with a great view of the countryside.

