On the hunt for a home in Odessa? These houses are on the market

(Odessa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8607 Pamplona Pl, Odessa, 79765 3 Beds 2 Baths | $302,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BUILDABLE PLAN! This lot will fit a ~1700SF, 3BD/2BA home. Brick/rock exterior, wood-look tile, quartz countertops, high ceilings, gas range all standard in home. Semi-custom options and upgrades available. Front and backyard landscaping and sprinkler system/irrigation included. More lots available throughout Enclave at Villa Rosa. Neighborhood pool, splash pad & playground in walking distance! Schedule a visit to our MODEL HOME at 8606 Fortuna Court. *OPEN HOUSE LOCATED AT MODEL*

For open house information, contact Bailey Moran, Bramlett Residential at 512-289-1161

31 Balmoral Circle, Odessa, 79765 4 Beds 3 Baths | $366,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in None

Photos shown here may not depict the specified home and features and are included for illustration purposes only. Elevations, exterior/ interior colors, options, available upgrades, and standard features will vary in each community and may change without notice. May include options, elevations, and upgrades (such as patio covers, front porches, stone options, and lot premiums) that require an additional charge. Landscaping and furnishings are dcor items and are not included in purchase price. Call sales agent for more details.

For open house information, contact Enclave at Mission - Sales Agent D.R. Horton - Midland-Odessa

3409 Rocky Lane Rd, Odessa, 79762 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Updated townhome in East Odessa, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, wood burning fireplace in living room, Recently installed appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, 2 car carport, alley access. Tile through out with carpet in the bedrooms. Easy access to so much! Entire home has been painted! Walls, trim, doors! New roof! New Fence! Move in ready!!!

For open house information, contact Cassie Dresel, Century 21 The Edge at 432-617-3053

11812 W 65Th St, Odessa, 79764 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in 1987

One owner home that was built to perfection! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Main house- 1985 sq ft., guest quarters- 960 sq ft w/ a carport (which is currently leased for $1000/mo), 2 acres, gorgeous IN-GROUND POOL, 2 water wells & 2100 SHOP! Kitchen is a chefs dream! Has been recently updated & offers an abundance of cabinets & countertop space w/ granite & double ovens. Informal & formal dining room. The living area is HUGE & can easily accommodate a work space, if needed. This is a must see property!

For open house information, contact Stacie Russell, Starz Realty at 432-653-0053