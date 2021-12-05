ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

On the hunt for a home in Odessa? These houses are on the market

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 5 days ago

(Odessa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVDkV_0dEhPs0G00

8607 Pamplona Pl, Odessa, 79765

3 Beds 2 Baths | $302,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BUILDABLE PLAN! This lot will fit a ~1700SF, 3BD/2BA home. Brick/rock exterior, wood-look tile, quartz countertops, high ceilings, gas range all standard in home. Semi-custom options and upgrades available. Front and backyard landscaping and sprinkler system/irrigation included. More lots available throughout Enclave at Villa Rosa. Neighborhood pool, splash pad & playground in walking distance! Schedule a visit to our MODEL HOME at 8606 Fortuna Court. *OPEN HOUSE LOCATED AT MODEL*

For open house information, contact Bailey Moran, Bramlett Residential at 512-289-1161

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50042674)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iq1uR_0dEhPs0G00

31 Balmoral Circle, Odessa, 79765

4 Beds 3 Baths | $366,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in None

Photos shown here may not depict the specified home and features and are included for illustration purposes only. Elevations, exterior/ interior colors, options, available upgrades, and standard features will vary in each community and may change without notice. May include options, elevations, and upgrades (such as patio covers, front porches, stone options, and lot premiums) that require an additional charge. Landscaping and furnishings are dcor items and are not included in purchase price. Call sales agent for more details.

For open house information, contact Enclave at Mission - Sales Agent D.R. Horton - Midland-Odessa

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-25954-2431)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaNsm_0dEhPs0G00

3409 Rocky Lane Rd, Odessa, 79762

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Updated townhome in East Odessa, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, wood burning fireplace in living room, Recently installed appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, 2 car carport, alley access. Tile through out with carpet in the bedrooms. Easy access to so much! Entire home has been painted! Walls, trim, doors! New roof! New Fence! Move in ready!!!

For open house information, contact Cassie Dresel, Century 21 The Edge at 432-617-3053

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126454)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqjS7_0dEhPs0G00

11812 W 65Th St, Odessa, 79764

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in 1987

One owner home that was built to perfection! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Main house- 1985 sq ft., guest quarters- 960 sq ft w/ a carport (which is currently leased for $1000/mo), 2 acres, gorgeous IN-GROUND POOL, 2 water wells & 2100 SHOP! Kitchen is a chefs dream! Has been recently updated & offers an abundance of cabinets & countertop space w/ granite & double ovens. Informal & formal dining room. The living area is HUGE & can easily accommodate a work space, if needed. This is a must see property!

For open house information, contact Stacie Russell, Starz Realty at 432-653-0053

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125390)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Odessa, TX
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnishings#Irrigation#Sprinkler#Villa Rosa
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
176
Followers
310
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy