On the hunt for a home in Yuma? These houses are on the market

(Yuma, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yuma will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

922 W Yucca St, Somerton, 85350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,017 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. Tile throughout except bedrooms. Gas stove. Includes washer and dryer Samsung. Please call listing agent to schedule appointment to show.

2534 S 8 Dr, Yuma, 85364 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 996 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Super cute 2 bedroom/1 full bath in the center of town. Bright and open with lot's of natural light. Neutral colors with updated fixtures, cabinets and so much more. Tile and quality laminate throughout. New interior paint and outside stucco. Master bedroom with roomy walk in closet. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Cozy kitchen with microwave, gas stove, and breakfast bar. Spacious indoor laundry. Bonus area off the kitchen for storage. Large corner lot that is fully fenced. You won't want to miss it!

1092 S 48 Way, Yuma, 85364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a nice and quiet location.

1420 S San Joaquin, Somerton, 85350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 954 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Home in Las Estrellas in Somerton ready for a new owner . You wont want to miss out on this home.

