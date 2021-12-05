Check out these homes on the Waco market now

(Waco, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waco will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

801 Eagles Nest Drive, Hewitt, 76643 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome to 801 Eagles Nest Drive in the highly desirable Winter Park Estates subdivision. Industrial with a mix of eclectic makes this home simply captivating! Situated on a .96-acre tree covered lot, this property has been designed for entertaining in mind, both inside and out. Boasting over 2400 square feet, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an oversized office which could be used as a 5th bedroom, plus 2 living areas and to top it off a 1000 Sq ft shop. The functional layout provides a spacious, living room with raised ceilings, wood burning fireplace and plantation shutters; open to the kitchen with tiled back splash, new vent a hood, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large eat at island, and a breakfast area with views of the serene backyard. The 2nd living area is equipped with a built-in bar and double doors filling the room with tons of natural light. Spacious, isolated Master Suite features a quaint sitting area, a large soaking tub, dual vanities with granite counters, and two walk-in closets! Outside, your very own oasis awaits with a covered patio, large deck with a hot tub to enjoy your evenings, and all under beautiful mature shade trees. Additional features to include, 1000 Sq ft shop with electricity, insulation and A/C, New roof (2020), New HVAC, sprinkler system, appealing landscaping, fenced yard with double gates and a storm cellar. There truly is so much to appreciate in this home. Make it yours just in time for the holidays!

For open house information, contact Maegan Pennington, Magnolia Realty at 254-235-3200

1418 Gurley Avenue, Waco, 76706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Gorgeous farm-style custom home right close to Magnolia and minutes to Baylor University. Pretty double door entrance with ring camera security, all tile floors, no carpet. Just built last year with all permits and warranties. Spray foam insulation, 30-year roof, extra large lot, wood privacy fence, state of the art lighting in living areas with LED and soft light tones. Accent lights in living. Ceiling fans all over, custom tile shower in master with glass enclosure. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, over 2000 sqft of living space with a huge patio. The kitchen is also loaded with granite, white subway tile backsplash, under-counter lighting and it opens up to the dining area with plenty of space for barstools. House has so many features that make it so unique and wonderful.

For open house information, contact Jose Silva, Coldwell Banker Realty - Killeen at 254-200-3800

1104 Knightsbridge Road, Waco, 76712 5 Beds 5 Baths | $745,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,814 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This gorgeous, custom, and beautifully situated home can’t be in a more perfect spot... in a highly sought after cul-de-sac in the amazing Twin Rivers neighborhood. The stately two-story front patio welcomes everyone into this bright and warm home. An elegant grand staircase captures the eye when first walking in, then you experience a stunning open-concept home leading to the living room, kitchen, and dining area... with an additional formal dining room, and a sitting room one side of the entry, with an elegant office on the other. This amazing home features unique architectural features, custom finishes, lots of storage, and a layout that gives plenty of room for everyone to spread out with the 4 bedrooms and bonus spaces. There’s space for a reading nook, an exercise room, a game room, a second office or study, you name it. The master suite (with dual vanities, granite countertops, large soaker tub, and separate walk-in shower) and guest room are on the main floor, while the other 2 bedrooms are on the second floor each with their own on-suite bathroom, each with a large walk-in shower. You can enjoy the outdoors by stepping out onto your front porch (or upstairs covered balcony) and soaking in the view of the big lake just across the street, or by going into the back yard to experience a relaxing low-maintenance salt water pool with rock water feature. It’s in the elegant and quiet Twin Rivers community that offers some nice amenities, including being near a playground where children love to play. Make an appointment to see it today! You need to see it to fully appreciate everything it has to offer!

For open house information, contact Alicia Trotter, Keller Williams Realty - Waco at 254-751-7900

4108 Old Mill Road, Waco, 76710 2 Beds 2 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome to 4108 Old Mill Road in Waco's beloved Windmill Hill. "Wow!" is the word, from the moment you walk in the door. The oversized living and dining areas greet you with a vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, a wet bar, and gorgeous wood floors. Entertaining and meal prep are easy with the galley kitchen and newer appliances. The cheerful breakfast area opens to the private courtyard. Both bedrooms are oversized, and the primary suite features a walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Large laundry room with plenty of storage. Attached 2-car garage. Community pool and clubhouse, too. This one is extra special!

For open house information, contact Amanda Nesbitt, Magnolia Realty at 254-235-3200