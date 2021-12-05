Check out these Pueblo homes on the market

(Pueblo, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pueblo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1701 22Nd St, Pueblo, 81003 2 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1912

You have to see this oversized lot to believe it. It is completely fenced in and gives you the feeling of complete privacy in the middle of town! Lots of room for gardening or even RV parking. The well kept home feels larger that it is because of the oversized kitchen and living / dining room. Don't let the one car garage fool you, it is the size of a 1.5 car garage with an additional workshop area. New windows, recent plumbing and electrical upgrades, close to schools (elementary, high school and Caesar Chavez.) There are apple trees, cherry trees, raspberries and strawberries!! Too much to mention, so you have to see it!!! Please call today to set up an appointment to see this little gem.

1205 Revere Lane, Pueblo, 81001 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Fantastic Belmont rancher boasts 5 bedrooms (1 non-conforming) and 3 baths, partially finished basement, 1 car attached garage on almost a quarter acre in town. Tons of natural light, original hardwood floors and has been meticulously maintained. Updated kitchen (granite counters, white cupboards, stainless appliances), tiled bathroom surrounds, newer paint, and furnace. Home has living room AND family room for all your entertaining needs, as well as a covered rear patio. Large mud room off garage. Huge back yard is fully fenced, has trees, flowers, nice lawn and a dog pen area.

5 Tartan Lane, Pueblo, 81001 4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Bright, updated and upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath Belmont area home. Kitchen features newer stainless appliances, granite slab countertops and is open to the dining area. Big fenced backyard with two-tier deck for those grilling days. This and so much more nestled in a great neighborhood that is close to parks, schools and shopping!

1311 30Th Lane, Pueblo, 81006 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,245 Square Feet | Built in 1916

The highly desireable St. Charles Mesa area is a very short drive to downtown Pueblo.and features lush, large acreage farms known for producing the finest produce in the state of Colorado, including the famous Pueblo chili peppers. If you're searching for a home that offers quite, peaceful living with beautiful starry lit nights,the St.Charles Mesa is perfect for you.1311 30th. Lane is one of the most unique, historical homes ever to be offered, and now it can be yours. Solid brick construction and built in 1916, it has been beautifully updated while retaining it's vintage charm. Enter the huge great room that encompasses the living area and gorgeous kitchen, perfect for entertaining lots of family and friends. Flagstone trimmed wood burning fireplace adds mid-century beauty, warmth and charm. Original high quality oak hardwood is featured throughout the main level. Master bedroom, bedrooms two & three are of ample size, two main level baths are tastefuly & recently remodeled.Full basement features a total of 6 rooms, additional bedrooms & wine cellar are an option. Two furnaces, one for the baths, one for the rest of the main level. Oversized, well insulated two car, heated and cooled garage with 220 offers an additional storage room, is a car lover's dream! Enter the huge deck from the kitchen. Recent lifetime roof has given the owner a nice insurance price reduction. Recent central refrigerated air conditioning, updated windows, updated electrical and plumbing, new gutters

