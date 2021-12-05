On the hunt for a home in Ann Arbor? These houses are on the market

(Ann Arbor, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ann Arbor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3665 Tamerry Court, Saline, 48176 6 Beds 5 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,450 Square Feet | Built in 1998

***PRICED TO SELL**** BEAUTIFUL HOME SITUATED ON A CUL DE SAC 1 ACRE LOT. 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 4 finished floors. Kitchen with hickory floors, custom bar, double oven, extremely large island & perfect for entertaining with the hearth and fireplace. 1st fl master with jetted tub and new granite, fixtures & lighting. 2nd floor has a private balcony with 3 Bedrooms, a full bath plus a loft that then leads to the nanny suite (471 sq ft) that has its own fireplace, bathroom & hardwood floors. Then head to the 3rd floor offering an additional 961 sq ft just finished with plush carpet. Expansive trex deck with pool off the kitchen. Geothermal heating. All new siding and soffits. New road throughout the entire sub. Many updates. A must see. Owner is a licensed Broker.

10204 Valley Farms Road, Saline, 48176 4 Beds 3 Baths | $617,795 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Some pictures are a similar Cedarcrest. The framed pics are the actual house. The Cedarcrest is a 2780 sq.ft. energy efficient home! 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. Elegant home in Saline Valley Farms. Enjoy the country setting while still close to all the amenities of Saline & Ann Arbor. The Cedarcrest offers an excellent floor plan with 9' ceiling height on the first floor, formal dining room, Study, powder room, Kitchen with granite counters, a large kitchen island, & a walk in pantry. Ceramic floors & ceramic tile shower in master bath. A second floor laundry room. Ceramic tile floors in all baths. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, nook, and entry. Direct vent gas fireplace, Elegant exterior & a 3 car side entry garage. All on over an acre daylight lot. Nelson's energy seal. Energy efficient home! Call Laurie Williams w/Guenther Homes at 517-270-4663

8889 Stoney Creek, Ypsilanti, 48197 3 Beds 1 Bath | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Charming home on over 2 acres of private land. This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch home has the perfect mix of easy, convenient living with a country touch. With a large kitchen and open living room, this home has it all. With a partially finished basement area, two car detached garage, and fenced in back yard, this is the perfect starter home or for someone looking to downsize. Great location with easy access to US23 and 94, this home wont last long.

1003 Riversedge Drive, Saline, 48176 2 Beds 3 Baths | $219,800 | Condominium | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Gorgeous Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome Style Condo in Sought After Austin Commons Neighborhood with Highly Desirable Saline Schools and Saline Township Taxes. Beautiful Great Room with Gas Fireplace that Features a Blower to Provide a Second Heat Source. Appealing Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Pantry Area, Dining Area and Sliding Door Leading to Private Patio. Master Bedroom Suite with Tray Ceiling, HUGE Walk-in Closet and Full Bath with Walk in Shower. Full Basement for All your Storage Needs that Features an Ingress/Egress Window and Rough Plumbing for a Third Full Bath. Additional Features include Second Bedroom and Full Bath on Second Floor, First Floor Powder Room, 1 Car Attached Garage, Central Air Conditioning, 90%+ Efficiency Furnace and All Appliances Stay.

