House hunt Youngstown: See what’s on the market now

(Youngstown, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Youngstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

900 5Th St, Niles, 44446 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Calling all investors! (monthly rent $550.) Fantastic opportunity to own this and nine other single family homes part of a portfolio all in the same area. All ten properties are fully occupied, have been fully renovated, and are professionally managed. This is a turn-key investment. All properties are current with city or Housing authority inspections and registered with the City of Warren with active dwelling permits. There will be no showings until an offer has been accepted. All parcels: #38-744450, #39-198850, #39-232755, #39-049140, #38-063350, #39-050410, #38-287750, #39-179150, #39-217300, #39-122061. Gross Monthly Rent Total ($5675.00) Gross Annual Rent Total (68,100.00)

1243 Woodhurst Dr, Youngstown, 44515 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come take a look at this adorable 2-3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Austintown ranch! You will love spending time in the 4 season room that was recently added overlooking the well manicured backyard! This home features a walk in tub with shower to soak away those aches and pains! Are you a techie?!? The bathroom light/fan is equipped with blue tooth so you can enjoy your favorite music while taking a hot bath! The rec room, office, craft room and newer 1/2 bath in the waterproofed basement provide plenty of extra living space! The rec room features a bar with multi colored flashing lights and a custom made wine rack. When the weather is nicer you can enjoy spending time on the deck. If you're adventurous you can grill out there all winter long! The 2 1/2 car garage provides plenty of space for parking and lawn equipment. Don't wait too long to call for a private showing! Basement waterproofed by Ohio Waterproofing and has a transferable warranty. Furnace 5 years old, Roof 16 years, HWT 2 years

430 Blossom Ave, Campbell, 44405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Looking for a great cape cod in Campbell? One with two lots making an awesome sized yard? How about a great enclosed back porch to enjoy all the good weather and even a little bad? Call today to set a showing on this adorable home! This home has a great covered front porch, this opens to the spacious living room and thru to the kitchen. Formal dining room. Full bath on the first floor as well. Nice sized first floor bedroom. The upstairs sure will surprise you, there is a great landing space large enough for a cute game area or office space. Two large bedrooms and great closet space are featured here as well. The full unfinished basement comes with laundry area, and lots of storage. There is a toilet and a shower in the basement as well.The home is connected to the garage with a nice breezeway that leads to the enclosed 3 season porch described earlier. Big shed area built off the back. Central Air. The yard is spacious and ready for some use! Nicely landscaped as well. If you are looking for a home that might need a little updating but has a great floor plan and has been loved, this home definitely needs to be on your viewing list ASAP. Call today, before it's Going, Going!

142 Rockdale Ave, Youngstown, 44512 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Here's a perfect move in ready house for you at 142 Rockdale! This house is located in the heart of Boardman and close to all shopping and restaurants within minutes. Walking into this house, you are instantly greeted by the craftsmanship. The whole house has been freshly painted, beauty trim work and crown molding periodically throughout the house. The living room has laminate flooring and French doors that lead into the recently updated eat in kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, white shaker cabinetry, Formica countertops, ceramic tile backsplash and fixtures. All the bedrooms have nice size closets with new carpet in each. Full bathroom has a tub surround, tile flooring, new vanity and toilet. Basement has plenty of space for storage and could be converted into a finished space if you please. New furnace and new hot water tank. 100 amp service. Dimensional shingled roof. AC. Vinyl siding and vinyl windows. Glass block windows with vents. Outside, you have a fenced in backyard with a nice size deck overlooking the back yard. 1.5 car garage. Boardman School District. Check this out ASAP!

