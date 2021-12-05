On the hunt for a home in Topeka? These houses are on the market

(Topeka, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Topeka. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

919 Nw Van Buren St, Topeka, 66608 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Unique opportunity. This large home is currently rented and tenants goal is to stay long term. It is set up as a potential up/down multi-unit home with kitchens on both levels. Detached commercial style garage with two overhead doors and office space could add an extra dynamic to the property. Serious inquiries only. Great cash flow from day 1!

For open house information, contact Greg Pert, KW One Legacy Partners, LLC at 785-246-8075

3011 Se Colorado Ave, Topeka, 66605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Unique property that is close to dining, groceries, hardware stores, coffee, etc. All appliances stay, including Washer & Dryer! The hard work has been completed from the foundation, windows, siding. The updated full bathroom is an extra nice touch. All that's needed is your unique finishing details! House is being offered on an as-is basis.

For open house information, contact Bud Tyroler, KW One Legacy Partners, LLC at 785-246-8075

212 Ne Freeman Ave, Topeka, 66616 1 Bed 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 528 Square Feet | Built in 1900

As Is. Paint and flooring and a few more things could make this a perfect home. New furnace, H20 & roof & gutters. Very large fenced back yard.

For open house information, contact Cathy Conn, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

401 Sw Fillmore St, Topeka, 66606 3 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This historical pearl has been totally remodeled, restored and redone with special attention to the irreplaceable charm. Take a look and see. New open kitchen and master bedroom.

For open house information, contact Dan Moran, Coldwell Banker American Home at 785-267-2700