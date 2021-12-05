New Haven-curious? These homes are on the market

(New Haven, CT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New Haven. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

29 Loomis Street, Milford, 06460 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Unique opportunity at a value price. Don't miss your chance to see this generous sized 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch which can effectively function as a 4 bedroom. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors flow throughout to the living room, dining room, and all three sizable main-level bedrooms. Going downstairs you'll find partially finished living space including a full bath and large bonus room (could potentially be your 4th bedroom, home office, play room, or more!). Private location with a fenced-in yard, yet still remarkably close to award-winning schools, shopping, major highways, and the L.I. Sound. Please note this home needs work and is being sold strictly as-is. Any or all personal items currently in the home may convey with the property at seller's discretion - Seller makes no obligation that they will remove any existing personal items from the home prior to sale.

For open house information, contact John R Nigro, Keller Williams Prestige Prop. at 203-327-6700

526 Savin Avenue, West Haven, 06516 5 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,715 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Stately Georgian Center Hall Colonial near the heart of Downtown West Haven. With over 9 rooms, 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full/ 2 half Baths, Eat in Kitchen w/ walk through pantry to Formal Dining Rm, First Floor Laundry & Butler’s pantry and a large Family room with vaulted ceilings leading to covered screened porch overlooking the large deck and private back yard. Entry Foyer welcomes guests from the slate front porch, flanked on either side by the formal dining and living room/study, the main staircase leads to the 2nd floor landing. From the 2nd floor a Secondary staircase leads down to the back entry/ kitchen and family room. 3-car detached garage - plenty of parking and a private large open lawn area perfect for relaxing, gardening and gatherings. Rare opportunity for home that hasn’t been on the market in over 50 years. Secluded 1.77-acre private park like setting abutting 6 acres City Owned Open Space offers unparalleled privacy. Moments to The Savin Rock Boardwalk and Steps to Downtown. Just 5 Minutes from Yale, The Hopkins School, The West Haven VA and The University of New Haven. Details not often found such as the trim and moldings in main rooms / halls and Hardwood Floors along with large Pocket doors and 4 Fireplaces. The House is to Be Sold In "AS IS" Condition and Not an FHA candidate. Conventional or CASH offers. Home priced accordingly. The roof and mechanicals are "Ten Years" young. A perfect Development opportunity with such a large parcel.

For open house information, contact John Grabarz, Greystone Realty at 203-287-8800

137 South Montowese Street, Branford, 06405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,948 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Renovated ranch home with hardwood floors and large eat-in kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen is a room that coould be used as an office, cozy den or playroom. Lots of storage in this home. Extra large master bedroom with gorgeous stone fireplace on one wall. Central air, city water and city gas. Private backyard with patio great for entertaining around your firepit. Walk to Lenny's or Owenego Beach Club.

For open house information, contact Karen Stephens, Page Taft - Compass at 203-453-6511

9 4Th Avenue, Branford, 06405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,599,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Reward yourself with a luxurious lifestyle by the sea! Desirable Hotchkiss Grove location offers a unique new construction coastal colonial with direct water views but out of the flood zone. A chef's delight kitchen offering Sub Zero Cove and Viking appliances and 2 balconies to sit back relax and enjoy the ocean breezes. Located just three homes away from the private sandy beach and within close proximity to Pine Orchard Club, Golf Club, park, restaurants and Yale & 1.5 hrs drive to NY and 2 hrs to Boston makes the perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Latasha Eaddy, Eaddy Associates at 203-713-8330