York-curious? These homes are on the market

(York, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in York will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6180 Deborah Drive, Spring Grove, 17362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in None

Our brand-new Laurel ranch home features 1,738 sq. ft - 3 beds, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage. Entertaining is easy with an open concept great room and kitchen. Kitchen is complete with a spacious corner pantry, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting and bar-style seating off of the large central island. The private master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower. Designed with you in mind, the laundry room is located in the middle of the home. Your Smart Home is complete with whole house window treatments and a garage door opener!

113 Valmere Path, York, 17403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Conner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. This single-family floorplan offers 1,790-3,171 sq ft with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2-car garage and three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home is a large foyer with adjacent light-filled living room and dining room. Beyond the dining room overflowing into a modern kitchen, breakfast area and great room. Tucked off the great room is a private first floor master bedroom with oversized Walk-In closet and Owner's Bath. Down a hall off the entry is a second bedroom and full bathroom. The Conner has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom finish option. The Conner also has the option to include a finished second floor with a full bed/bath and gameroom combo or two full bedrooms and full bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.

220 Maple Run Drive, York, 17404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,990 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming townhome community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Homeowners can look forward to 3-bed, 1-car garage townhomes packed with features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, LVP upgraded flooring, whole house window treatments and Home is Connected Smart Home Technology. Come see a Sales Agent TODAY for all the exciting details...Ask about immediate move-ins and closing cost assistance with the use of our preferred lender!We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

102 Maribel Lane, York, 17403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Conroy single-family home floorplan offers 2,625 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large entry welcomes you into the home with direct access to both a study and formal dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the kitchen and breakfast area. Privately tucked off the entry is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with an oversized walk-in closet and private Owner's Bath. A 2-car side load garage is connected to the home through a dedicated friend's entry with laundry room and walk-in kitchen pantry. The Conroy comes with a full unfinished walkout basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is only available with one final move in ready home at Chanticleer.

