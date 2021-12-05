ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York-curious? These homes are on the market

York News Alert
York News Alert
 5 days ago

(York, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in York will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIesC_0dEhPLJd00

6180 Deborah Drive, Spring Grove, 17362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in None

Our brand-new Laurel ranch home features 1,738 sq. ft - 3 beds, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage. Entertaining is easy with an open concept great room and kitchen. Kitchen is complete with a spacious corner pantry, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting and bar-style seating off of the large central island. The private master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower. Designed with you in mind, the laundry room is located in the middle of the home. Your Smart Home is complete with whole house window treatments and a garage door opener!

For open house information, contact Pahagaco Hills Sales D.R. Horton - Central-Pennsylvania

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42411-F404)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0vMC_0dEhPLJd00

113 Valmere Path, York, 17403

2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Conner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. This single-family floorplan offers 1,790-3,171 sq ft with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2-car garage and three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home is a large foyer with adjacent light-filled living room and dining room. Beyond the dining room overflowing into a modern kitchen, breakfast area and great room. Tucked off the great room is a private first floor master bedroom with oversized Walk-In closet and Owner's Bath. Down a hall off the entry is a second bedroom and full bathroom. The Conner has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom finish option. The Conner also has the option to include a finished second floor with a full bed/bath and gameroom combo or two full bedrooms and full bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.

For open house information, contact Chanticleer Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2021 Charter Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CH1BN-CC-Conner)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgsxC_0dEhPLJd00

220 Maple Run Drive, York, 17404

3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,990 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming townhome community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Homeowners can look forward to 3-bed, 1-car garage townhomes packed with features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, LVP upgraded flooring, whole house window treatments and Home is Connected Smart Home Technology. Come see a Sales Agent TODAY for all the exciting details...Ask about immediate move-ins and closing cost assistance with the use of our preferred lender!We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

For open house information, contact Locust Run Sales D.R. Horton - Central-Pennsylvania

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42405-424-42405-424050000-5123)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yk7bh_0dEhPLJd00

102 Maribel Lane, York, 17403

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Conroy single-family home floorplan offers 2,625 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large entry welcomes you into the home with direct access to both a study and formal dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the kitchen and breakfast area. Privately tucked off the entry is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with an oversized walk-in closet and private Owner's Bath. A 2-car side load garage is connected to the home through a dedicated friend's entry with laundry room and walk-in kitchen pantry. The Conroy comes with a full unfinished walkout basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is only available with one final move in ready home at Chanticleer.

For open house information, contact Chanticleer Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2021 Charter Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CH1BN-CC-PAYK158016)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
York, PA
York, PA
Business
York, PA
Real Estate
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Smart Home
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
161
Followers
320
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy