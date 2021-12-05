Jackson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Jackson, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jackson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

913B Glastonbury Circle, Ridgeland, 39157 2 Beds 3 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Nice updated 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 townhome in Village Square Subdivision. New vinyl plank flooring in family room, new carpet, new paint. Fireplace. roomy kitchen, laundry room, storage room. Come see!

1004 Arlington Street, Clinton, 39056 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2 bath home right in the heart of Clinton. The main living area is spacious and open, with wood floors throughout and vaulted ceilings. All 3 bedrooms are carpeted and on the same side of the house. Call today to schedule an appointment. Seller requires 24-hour advance notice of all showings.

2990 Coleman Avenue, Jackson, 39213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This turn key ready, remodeled home boasts spacious rooms and new carpet throughout, along with an updated kitchen with tile countertops. This home sits on a large corner lot with a fenced in, open backyard. Make sure to check out the pecan tree! Freshly painted exterior.

1508 Robert Drive, Jackson, 39211 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Come see this fantastic house in LOHO, in walking distance from The District! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus nursery has all the updates you are looking for with stainless appliances, eat in kitchen, open living spaces, updated bathrooms, large master bedroom, beautiful oak floors, enormous back yard with patio for entertaining, renovated in recent years. Make your appointment today.

