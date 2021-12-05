Fort Collins-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Collins, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Collins than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4507 Barrow Ln, Timnath, 80547 3 Beds 2 Baths | $490,962 | Single Family Attached | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Highgrove by David Weekley Homes in Timnath Lakes features spectacular style & elegant livability. Live & entertain in the open-concept kitchen, dining & family spaces. Upgraded sleek kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances including gas range. Upstairs it's an everyday vacation in your refined Owner's Retreat w/ contemporary en suite bathroom & walk-in closet, plus loft space & 2 add'l bedrooms w/ shared full bath. Active radon mit, tankless H20 heater, & A/C included!

4412 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins, 80524 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Great 2015 mobile home in desirable Cloverleaf Park! With easy access to I-25 and off the Mulberry exit, this home is on a non-thru street! New luxury vinyl plank flooring is in the living room, hall and all 3 bedrooms! The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bath while the other bedrooms share a full bath! All kitchen appliances are included. Outside, step onto one of the two covered wood decks. The park has a playground, basketball hoop, camper parking-even street snow removal!

3208 N Franklin Ave, Loveland, 80538 3 Beds 1 Bath | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Beautifully updated Ranch located in the desirable Sunset Acres neighborhood. Updates include New: roof, gutters, windows, kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, all bath finishes, tile floors, refinished wood floors, interior and exterior paint, landscaping, and more. Large driveway with extra space for a small trailer, boat or RV. Great location near Benson Sculpture Garden and Lake Loveland.

3142 Picasso Dr, Loveland, 80538 2 Beds 1 Bath | $304,800 | Single Family Attached | 914 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New paired homes by Aspen Homes. The Cattails is a ranch style unit w/2bed & 2 bath. Across from the park. Standards: choice of SS or Slate appliances, smart phone compatible thermostat, tankless H20 heater, 9ft walls on main, LVT flooring, painted doors & trim, glass shower surround in master, passive radon, covered back patio, AC, oversize 1 car garage w/opener. Front yard landscaping included - maintained by the HOA. HOA information isbeing finalized - details & fees are subject to change.

