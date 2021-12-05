Check out these homes on the Charleston market now

(Charleston, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Charleston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1817 Back Street, Sullivans Island, 29482 4 Beds 5 Baths | $5,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,770 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Perfectly positioned on Sullivan's Island, this stunning coastal custom home exudes charm with a well-appointed interior, numerous outdoor living spaces, and unbeatable views of the scenic tidal marsh, Intercoastal Waterway, Sullivan's Island lighthouse, Ben Sawyer Bridge, and Ravenel Bridge. The home is located on a corner lot on a quiet, residential street, but it is still just a short walk or golf cart ride to the island's picturesque beaches and popular local restaurants. Upon entering the home, you will notice the level of craftsmanship throughout the property with Georgia pine floors, detailed wainscoting and moldings, shiplap, and numerous doors and windows designed to capitalize on the views. The flowing floor plan includes an entry hall, a formal living room, a formal dining

For open house information, contact Robertson Allen, The Cassina Group at 843-628-0008

199 Fishburne Street, Charleston, 29403 3 Beds 4 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2022

199 Fishburne Street is the epitome of luxury modern townhouse living with a rooftop terrace. Chesnut Development, which is one of downtown's premier developers/builders has partnered with local architects, Boyd Architects, to bring style, luxury and design unlike anything seen before, with features only seen on multi million dollar homes such as Sierra Pacific H3 Windows, floating concrete front staircase, thick boral mitered siding. The home features three beds, and three and half baths, with an open and sleek first floor. The kitchen boasts high end modern cabinetry and windows that go in the backsplash so that you can see your rear courtyard while cooking. Walking upstairs with your modern floor to ceiling metal railing, everything is open and spacious.

For open house information, contact Chamberlain Chesnut, The Boulevard Company, LLC at 843-619-7816

1102 Alagash Way, Mount Pleasant, 29464 3 Beds 4 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,589 Square Feet | Built in 2017

AMAZING Mt Pleasant location, only 5 minutes from Sullivan's Island and Shem Creek and 15 minutes from downtown Charleston. This 4 year old luxury end-unit is low-maintenance with the perfect finishes. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout the main and top floors. Kitchen has stainless appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops and large island with seating which leads out to a large screened in porch perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The laundry room is also located upstairs. The first floor has a full bath and family room for additional living space! This unit comes fully equipped with an elevator to all 3 floors! Walk/bike to Old Mt. Pleasant and Pitt Street Bridge, Alhambra Hall, Shem Creek, Mt Pleasa

For open house information, contact Ben Grotte, Keller Williams Realty Charleston at 843-416-2000

1043 Striped Lane, Johns Island, 29455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $548,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,778 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome home to 1043 Striped Lane in the newest Ashton Woods neighborhood, Riverview Estates, on John's Island. This beautiful home is situated on a private wooded lot where you can enjoy your view on your covered and large back patio. When you enter the home, you will immediately notice the beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring which runs throughout the downstairs, the open and light filled floor plan, two story living space, and the custom light fixtures and fans. The kitchen features a large island with seating, plenty of cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven, quartz countertops, a subway tile backsplash, and a large walk-in pantry. The impressive great room showcases a two story shiplap floating fireplace that anchors the room. The master

For open house information, contact Stacey Boucher, The Pulse Charleston at 843-817-8963