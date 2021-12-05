Take a look at these homes for sale in Oreana

(Oreana, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oreana. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

16635 Bates Creek Road, Oreana, 83650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2006

HORSE PROPERTY! Quiet/secluded Endurance riders paradise, Borders BLM, inground sprinklers, paver patio with landscaping, Hundreds of horse/hiking trails, metal roofs, garden tub in master bath, wooden blinds & shutters throughout, laminate floors, 2 car insulated garage, mature trees, 6 stall horse barn, automatic/heated waterers, stall mats, tack room, 12’ x 24’ paddocks, lights in all stalls & paddocks, large & small arenas, round pen, 3 large irrigatable pastures, several grooming areas, 12 tons hay storage.

12621 Cinnabar Way, Murphy, 83650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $519,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1999

BACK ON MARKET! No fault of seller. Don't miss this home a short 45 min drive from Boise and mere 20 minutes from Nampa. This home offers all the privacy and small town life you crave. Beautifully updated home with room to grow. The newly remodeled master bathroom has a new cast iron clawfoot tub with separate walk-in shower. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Detached 24 x 24 garage, 12 x 16 shed with an additional 7 x 16 storage space under the lean-to and a 16 x 12 three sided 2 stall horse barn. This 5 acre lot is fully fenced with 2.5 acre separate fenced pasture and holding pen for horses or other livestock. Large gravel circular driveway, beautiful mature trees, rose bushes, and lilac bushes that line the front of the property!! Enjoy fishing or take the boat out. A five minute drive to the Snake River. Multiple public ATV trails at the end of the subdivision, so bring your horses and ATVs.

