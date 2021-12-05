Check out these homes on the Lawson market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

 5 days ago

(Lawson, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lawson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8Bhw_0dEhP9oA00

614 N. Jackson, El Dorado, Ar, El Dorado, 71730

3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Beautiful home located in the historic district in downtown El Dorado. This 3 bed/1 bath home is within walking distance of downtown El Dorado and Murphy Arts District. You will find beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout along with 12 foot ceilings. Contact Alex Vaught at (870) 904-5262 to schedule your private showing of this historic home.

Listing Provided by Jan's Realty of El Dorado, AR. 315 NW Ave - 870-862-5435

For open house information, contact Alexandra Vaught, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90384)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgBS6_0dEhP9oA00

238 Maple Ridge, El Dorado, 71730

6 Beds 6 Baths | $739,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,800 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Gorgeous Mediterranean style is now looking for new owners. Stucco, 6 bedroom, 5.5 baths plus large recreation room. Custom built on two spacious lots in Timber Hill Subdivision. 10 ft. ceilings downstairs and 9 ft. ceilings upstairs. 6" walls, super insulated, basement safe room with dehumidifier, wood-burning fireplace plus two gas fireplaces with stone mantles. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, marble in master bath, Pella windows and solid wood doors. Beautiful entry with 21 ft. ceiling and marble floor. Gourmet kitchen with double oven and warmer, five burner gas range, two separate sinks, trash compactor, wet bar with beverage cooler and ice maker. Two tankless hot water heaters, sprinkler system in front and security system. Beautiful ozone pool. Must see to appreciate the amenities of this home. Covered patio with rock floor. Laundry room upstairs and downstairs. Immediate occupancy available.

*3 car garage with additional boat slip

*Updated landscaping

*New smart temperature control system

Call Netasha to see this beautiful home (870) 866-9958

For open house information, contact Netasha Williamson, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R89760)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncWhe_0dEhP9oA00

701 Post Oak, El Dorado, 71730

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,671 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful brick home located on a corner lot in a desirable neighborhood outside the city limits of El Dorado. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 living rooms, dining room, open kitchen, 2 car garage, and 2 storage buildings. The master bedroom is complimented with a large master bathroom/closets for both individuals. Open and spacious, the kitchen is filled with ample amounts of beautiful cabinets and storage. Throughout the house, you will find mass amounts of storage!

Outside, you will find a large concrete patio, partially covered, in a fully fenced backyard. There are two storage buildings that remain with the property. One is heated/cooled and wired for plenty of electrical outlets for a small workroom.

Call Alex Vaught at (870) 904-5262 to schedule your private showing of this beautiful property.

*The Boat Shed and doll house in the backyard do not convey with the property.*

For open house information, contact Alexandra Vaught, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91734)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gfn8p_0dEhP9oA00

470 N. Washington, El Dorado, 71730

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in None

FOR LEASE ONLY.
$2,900 per month, completely renovated, and located close to downtown. New AC and stainless steel appliances are included. Lots of room for parking.

For open house information, contact Netasha Williamson, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90682)

