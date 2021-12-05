Check out these homes for sale in Winton now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winton, MN

Winton News Beat
 5 days ago

(Winton, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

65 W Chandler St, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 1 Bath | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Updated d 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Recent renovations include new windows, new roof, steel siding and new kitchen flooring., Spacious living room with original wood flooring, main floor bedroom, full bath,26 X 7 south facing front porch. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, room to add a second bath. The updated kitchen has new flooring, new ceiling and wall paneling. The basement has a newer furnace & laundry hook ups. All appliances included.Enclosed back porch.90 X 125 ft lot with plenty of room to add a garage. Storage shed. Level lot. Ready for immediate occupancy at closing.

For open house information, contact Jan Erchul, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142266)

14567 Jackpine Trail, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1965

THREE BEDROOM CABIN LOCATED IN THE JACKPINE ON SNOWBANK CIC! Cabin is situated on .7 acre lot with +/-119 ft. of shoreline. Large deck on the lakeside of the cabin with amazing views across Snowbank Lake into the BWCAW. Modern rustic cabin with kitchen and bath, vaulted ceilings and tongue and groove paneling. New roof in 2016 ....and in 2019 ....all new windows, new entry door, new stoop and stairs and new deck. Cabin has also been restained. Fish for Lake Trout, Walleye, Bass and Northern. Easy access into the BWCAW portage lakes for overnight trips or just day fishing. Perfect opportunity to own lakeshore on this tremendous lake at an affordable price!

For open house information, contact Don Stocks, Wildwoods Land Company at 218-365-3665

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142265)

518 Sparrow Lane, Ely, 55731

1 Bed 1 Bath | $524,500 | Single Family Residence | 618 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Drive To Your Classic 1930s Boundary Waters Area Log Cabin Set On 2.4 Acres & Apx 300 Ft Sunset Facing SAND BEACH At The Edge Of The BWCA, short boat ride from your dock to the BW entry & only 7 miles to Ely. Fall Lake is 2258 acres with the NE portion in the BWCA , 32 ft deep & known for walleye fishing. 618 SF original 1930’s log cabin at waters edge, handmade by great grandparents who cut the logs on Fall Lake & used horses to bring them to site. Old time stacked log sauna on beach, placed so sunlight shines to back of sauna. 2nd sauna from 1960’s. One of a kind secluded boreal forest retreat. Renovate or potential to build new Boundary Waters beach cabin! Click link for 3D Tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty, Inc at 218-780-6644

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6027115)

435 Sunset Rd, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Custom built 3600 sq. ft. home on White Iron Lake, just minutes from Ely. 1.1 acre with beautiful mature trees & 215 ft. of level shoreline. The well designed floor plan features an open living, dining, kitchen with floor to ceiling windows & access to the lake facing deck from the living area. Master bedroom with a newly remodeled beautiful master bath with a walk-in shower, soaking tub & heated tile. His & Hers walk-in closets. Patio door to the deck from the bedroom. Main floor guest bedroom with wood floors. Beautifully renovated 2nd bathroom. The kitchen has Swanstone counters, corner sink, beautiful cabinetry. Spacious dining area overlooking the lake. Living room fireplace. Main floor laundry. The 1800 sq ft lower level has an open area at the bottom of the stairs for office space, quilting or lends itself to multiple uses. Family room with a full wall of book cases, fireplace, sound system, patio doors to the front yard.

For open house information, contact Jan Erchul, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-140596)

