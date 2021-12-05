Check out these New Shoreham homes on the market

(New Shoreham, RI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Shoreham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1776 Corn Neck Road, Block Island, 02807 7 Beds 9 Baths | $11,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,503 Square Feet | Built in 2018

An icon of design, quality, & structure. A Block Island property that defines and creates a whole new understanding of a luxury beach house. Set back off Corn Neck Road this spectacular home occupies 7833 square feet of sleek space inclusive of a main house, barn, a two-bedroom guest cottage and pool house. This is the Block Island you did not know existed. Architecturally designed with chic perfection the main house & barn are Hemlock post and beam, built with clean lines, luxurious intricacies, highlighting open floor plans that create indoor-outdoor living and capture the very distinctive views of the Island. The Guest Cottage, exquisitely traditional, is sited effortlessly among the manicured property featuring a brick patio, two guest suites, a relaxed living area and balcony, all with views. Entertaining ends at the pool area. The pool house and saltwater pool is the place to start and end your day. Comprised of a kitchen area, built-in grill station, the Brick Room, a full bath, and outdoor cedar shower. The Brick Room showcases a gas fireplace and is an intimate year-round place to unwind. Inclusive to this property situated just beyond the pool’s stone wall is an open space conserved lot that leads you to the East Side beaches through Clay Head Trail. Live here with just about everything you need, in complete tailored simple style. Exist here, make this your Block Island home.

1052 Spring Street, Block Island, 02807 2 Beds 3 Baths | $2,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Amazing views of the Atlantic, breathtaking sunrises in the mornings and otherworldly visions of the moon rising from the horizon at sunset are complemented by the sound of crashing waves and rolling boulders. The sensory cocktail of ocean scents, bayberry and blackberry, gorgeous blooming flowers, apple trees and concord grapes are all apart of the once flourishing gardens which are awaiting their new owner. The lush vegetation of the rolling terrain has a soulful message for those who meandering through, peaceful nooks throughout the property offer a place of rest and calming ocean views. The open one-story floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and natural light flows with the mysterious landscape that abounds. When combined with the sounds and views, loved ones and friends, an atmosphere is created that can only be experienced firsthand and will never be forgotten by all who are fortunate enough to have access to this secluded property. Property is sold as is, inquire for additional details.

359 High Street, Block Island, 02807 31 Beds 27 Baths | $7,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 22,774 Square Feet | Built in 1879

If you know Block Island, you know the Atlantic Inn. A romantic dinner night, tapas on the lawn, a day bursting with love as you watch friends & family at a picture-perfect wedding. The Atlantic Inn has been a beacon of Island memories and exquisite sunsets for decades. Perched atop a hill just above Town with stunning water views and rolling lawns, the Atlantic Inn truly offers the best of locations: boasting both peacefulness. and proximity. For 25 years this turnkey operation has been managed & treasured by the Marthens family, together they have created a business of family & friendship. Cherish any part of the day on the verandah, from breakfast in the morning to cocktails and jazz at sunset. Known for tapas on the lawn, creative seasonal cuisine, craft cocktails, an exceptional wine list, the Atlantic Inn’s Restaurant 1879 is one of the Island’s most renowned dining experiences. At just about 6000 sq ft the main building has 21 Victorian style rooms, the reception/office area, the restaurant/kitchen, and verandah. Inclusive is the Atlantic Annex built in 1986 with over 3000 sq ft with two large suites, storage, and one car garage. Housing loyal staff is important to maintain an Island business. The Atlantic Inn includes The Rose House built in 1870 has 6 bedrooms, 2 baths and the Pigeon Coop with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Take in breathtaking views from this iconic property. The Atlantic Inn is truly a unique, quiet location to enjoy the sights & sounds of Block Island

1085 Lakeside Drive, Block Island, 02807 6 Beds 4 Baths | $3,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Sunset Coastal. Newly updated, custom Block Island Beach Home, renovated with a smart eye and an embracing coastal charm. Located, just off Lakeside Drive, between Fresh Pond and the famous Painted Rock, this substantial family home sits on one of the highest points of the Island. The location allows panoramic views of Black Rock, Fresh Pond and the Atlantic Ocean giving the genuine sense of a bird’s eye view of Block Island. Even more spectacular are the Island sunsets, you will not want to be anywhere else other than in this home for each and every evening. You can appreciate the colors that ignite these surroundings from everywhere; the spacious outside deck areas to the custom built Jacuzzi or from the expansive open family, dining and kitchen areas. Prepare decadent meals in the gourmet Viking appliance kitchen while you are embraced in the twilight of sunset’s majestic yellows, oranges and reds. Spread-out in this seaside home with fully air conditioned six bedrooms and three and one half baths, multiple sitting areas and an additional living space just off of the lower patio/Jacuzzi area. Ideal for entertaining day or night, this second living room is equipped with a Summit Ice Maker, and Summit drawer refrigerators and a wet-bar. This Block Island home has room for the entire family and guests experience it all together or take pleasure in the quiet areas that are just for you. Be the fortunate one and embrace the lifestyle in this Block Island Coastal Sunset home.

