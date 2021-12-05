Atlantic City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Atlantic City, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlantic City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

245 N 5Th, Lander, 82520 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Completely updated throughout, this two bedroom, one bath home is move-in ready! As you walk in you’ll find an open floor plan, giving this home a roomy feel. The entire house has new flooring, new paint, new windows, and much more. Boasting large bedrooms, a large bathroom, and plenty of storage space, this home also includes a large laundry room and forced air heat. It is truly turn-key!

For open house information, contact Brooke McWilliams, Wind River Realty Inc at 307-856-3999

2081 Baldwin Creek, Lander, 82520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This property is located just west of Lander and offers a view of the Wind River Mountain Range out the back door and a beautiful view of the Lander Valley out the front door. The front door view will offer the new owners a front row seat for the 4th of July fireworks display. • The 2500 sq. ft., 4-bedroom, 2-bath home. There are extensive improvements on the property including a 42’X45’ Morton building, built in 2003, that has two 14’ overhead door. Come put your personal touches on this property.

For open house information, contact Thomas Sawyer, All Action Realty at 307-332-7777

15 Prairie Springs, Atlantic City, 82520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,777 Square Feet | Built in 1997

If you crave privacy & seclusion, then this top quality home with extreme privacy & great views is the home for you! Inside this very efficient earth contact home is on amazingly open floor plan with 10' tall ceilings & modern updates & finishes. Truly this home is like new & has recently been remodeled. Including new paint, new wood grain tile floors, new light fixtures, upgraded tiled bathrooms & much more. Best of all is that this home is totally off grid & self-sufficient.

For open house information, contact Skye Coleman-Weisz, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827