House hunt Hoffmeister: See what’s on the market now

(Hoffmeister, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hoffmeister. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxSPv_0dEhNvIL00

142 Coleman Road, Ohio, 13324

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Are you looking to escape to the Adirondacks? 142 Coleman Rd could be exactly what you are looking for! Overlooking the West Canada Creek This 3 bed 2 bath ranch is resting on 3.5 acres. The interior features a spacious living room which is open to the dining area and kitchen ideal for entertaining, master bedroom suite, 2 more spacious bedrooms and 1st floor laundry. Outside you'll find a 2 car detached garage featuring a stone bar with a beautiful view of the water, another outbuilding which has the potential to be just about anything your heart desires and a guest cottage great for added income or as a great place for friends & family to stay. Access to snowmobile trails, close to thousands of acres of state land, only 15 mins to Adirondack Lake & 30 minutes to Utica.

For open house information, contact Louis Demichele, ONE REALTY PARTNERS at 315-793-7500

Copyright © 2021 Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVARNY-S1376961)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILZJt_0dEhNvIL00

3223 Route 8, Cold Brook, 13324

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Move right in to this beautiful country ranch! You won't run out of space here with 4 BRs, 2 full baths, LR, DR, kitchen, office area and entry room. Large master bedroom has beautiful knotty pine, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and brand new bathroom! Lots of closets throughout, and great basement space. Big beautifully manicured yard with vegetable gardens, 2 sheds, deck and inground pool! Don't wait1

For open house information, contact Kelly Gauthier, ACCENT BROKERAGE INC at 315-219-5990

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbW7O_0dEhNvIL00

166 Ohio City Rd, Ohio, 13324

2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,500 | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

Never pay an electric bill again! This house is completely off the grid with solar power set up behind the house, and two generators. One is a 12KW propane whole house generator and the other is a gas powered generator with a transfer switch. There are three heat sources: an oil fired forced air furnace, a propane stove in the Living Room, and a wood stove in the full basement. Water from a surface well that is passed through a UV system. This house is very well built. It has 2 bedrooms upstairs, with a den downstairs that could be a third bedroom if a closet was added. Two bathrooms, one with a shower stall and the other with a tub. Tongue and groove pine walls and ceilings with beautiful sunburst detail in the bedrooms. Solid oak hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms. All appliances stay in the eat-in Kitchen. The backsplash in unfinished allowing you to add your personal touch! An exhaust fan will be installed over the stove prior to closing. Off the Kitchen, which is open to the Living Room, you will find a Laundry nook for convenience! Sit out on one of the two decks and enjoy the solitude and wildlife on the three acre property, which is surrounded by woods. Located on a paved year round town maintained road. Close to snowmobile and ATV trails, West Canada Creek for fishing, and Hinckley Reservoir. Not far from State Land. There is a possibility of purchasing more land. Located in the Poland School District.

For open house information, contact Nick Polce, Gateway Properties of Upstate NY, Inc. at 315-831-8778

Copyright © 2021 Mohawk Valley Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVLSNY-LNH-MVLSNY-668990)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wmfK_0dEhNvIL00

123 Red Maple Lane, Cold Brook, 13324

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Eagle View Lodge on Hinckley Lake has 12.5 acres and 407' of private sandy beachfront. Year round waterfront home has 3 Beds/2Baths and sliding glass doors with a wall of windows that present postcard views and spectacular sunsets! Spacious open living area with vaulted ceilings, handcrafted cherry posts/railings and HRDWD floors throughout, tile floors in bathrooms, underground utilities and newly installed high speed fiber internet. Kitchen with granite counters, oak cabinets, recessed composite sink and a laundry area. Full, semi-finished basement complete with a Fisher woodstove offers room to expand a customized lower level living area and a walk-out patio. Heat source is a Bryant 5 stage propane furnace and there is a Generac Generator, new 2 stall garage with oversized doors and a shed for extra storage. Expansive deck for relaxing & entertaining. Hardwood forest and Snowmobilers delight accessible to expansive NYS trail system along w/private trails on property. HOA optional.

For open house information, contact Christine Mulvihill Engel & Volkers Lake Placid

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CYX174039)

See more property details

Comments / 0

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

