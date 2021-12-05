ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countyline, OK

Take a look at these homes on the Countyline market now

Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Countyline, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Countyline will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niLFy_0dEhNtWt00

653 Wingate Road, Healdton, 73438

3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Home with 80 acres +/- available for sale. Located Land is a productive ranch property with two ponds located on the site. Additional features include spring fed creek that holds water year round and abundance of mature pecan trees. The property includes a 24x38 round top barn, 16x44 lead-to shop, rural water and a 5 strand barbed wire fence which surrounds the property. This 1712 square foot, three bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with beautiful white pine wood through-out. This home would make a great permanent residence but also ideal for seasonal hunting lodge. The round top barn and lead-to shed are conveniently located near the home site. With this property, you will also enjoy private, prime hunting spots, which are ideal for trophy whitetail deer, turkey, and hog hunting.

For open house information, contact Ashlee Jack, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-980819)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYNf0_0dEhNtWt00

171 5Th, Healdton, 73438

4 Beds 3 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,364 Square Feet | Built in 1954

4 bed / 3 bath home with 2 living areas. Spacious is the word for all rooms in this large brick home located in Headlton OK! Newly finished hardwood floors and new paint throughout the house. Call today to view!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Gleason, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2134942)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Countyline, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Pine Wood#Whitetail Deer#Art#Located Land#Re Max Property Place
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
Countyline Bulletin

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline, OK
17
Followers
280
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy