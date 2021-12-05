Check out these Spofford homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spofford, TX

Spofford News Flash
 5 days ago

(Spofford, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Spofford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btIXm_0dEhNrlR00

252 Eagle Way, #27, Lot 8 & 9, Brackettville, 78832

2 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1998

2 bed/2 bath home on 2 fort Clark Lots on Eagle Way just past the airport. small carport at the back door, with a carport and storage building on the side of the home. The covered front porch looks out to a wooded area and has a fenced yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyDxo_0dEhNrlR00

122 Pompey Street, #Unit 31, Lot 3, Brackettville, 78832

2 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Cute 2-bedroom 2 bath Home in a quiet neighborhood. This cute 2-bedroom home has a nice privacy fenced back yard, back porch that has windows so on those nice fall evenings you can raise the windows to enjoy the cool breeze. The two bedrooms each have their own bath rooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The home is selling with the stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. The home has a carport, storage building that will hold a golf cart and a metal roof..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQIZh_0dEhNrlR00

562 Bliss Circle, Brackettville, 78832

2 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1997

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Crest Ridge Costumed Built Manufactured home one owner. Bedroom and bath on both ends of the home with kitchen, dining room and living room in the middle, the laundry room also has a sink in it. The home is listed at 62,500. and has cement drive for 2 vehicles, lots of shade a storage building and a covered front porch. This home is selling furnished.

