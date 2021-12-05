ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen, stream Eagles vs. Jets in Week 13

By Tyler Calvaruso
Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHVTv_0dEhDkTU00

The Jets are hours away from returning to action after narrowly beating the Texans in Week 12.

New York hosts an Eagles team that lost to the Giants at MetLife Stadium last weekend. Philadelphia is fighting to stay in the playoff race and could use a win Sunday afternoon. The Eagles and both New York teams, meanwhile, have a shot at two top-10 draft picks.

Here is how you can watch Gang Green’s clash with the Eagles.

Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

WCBS

Radio

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

FanSided

Eagles Game Today: Eagles vs Jets injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Perhaps you’ve heard. A week ago, the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey with momentum and a two-game winning streak to play in a game that just about everyone expected them to win. They didn’t, and just like that, all of the frustration and angst that has followed this team returned in the blink of an eye. Welcome to the week-to-week nature of the National Football League.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Jets: Game time, TV schedule, odds and how to watch live online

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) will head to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the second week in a row to take on the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13. This is the final game before the team’s late-season bye, which should be good news the Eagles’ growing list of injured players. After being limited for most of the week with an ankle sprain, it was reported Saturday evening that quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday’s game, and Gardner Minshew will instead be the starter. Minshew took the majority of the walk-through reps on Saturday, but aside from his 14 snaps in garbage time back in Week 8, this will be his first taste of substantial playing time for Philly.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets vs. Texans odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 12 NFL predictions

Two teams with 2-8 records will meet in Week 12 when the New York Jets visit the Houston Texans. Houston is coming off a spirited road victory over the Titans, giving the Texans their first win since Week 1. Meanwhile, New York turning to Joe Flacco at quarterback didn't change the team's fortunes, as the Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins. New York will now turn back to No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, who will make his first start since Week 7. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.
NFL
CNET

NFL Week 12 streaming: How to watch Rams vs. Packers, Browns vs. Ravens, RedZone and more without cable

After three games on Thanksgiving, the NFL returns to its regularly scheduled programming on Sunday with another jam-packed schedule of games. The early window will see an AFC North battle between the Steelers and Bengals on CBS (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT), while the afternoon slate will have an NFC battle -- and possible playoff preview -- between the Rams and Packers from a frigid Lambeau Field on Fox (4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT).
NFL
Phillymag.com

Eagles vs. Jets: By the Numbers

With the Jets on deck, Paul Domowitch takes a look at Nick Sirianni's interest in 11-personnel. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Twelve games into his first season as the Eagles’ head coach, there are a lot of things we’ve learned about the tendencies of Nick Sirianni. One is that he clearly favors three-wide receiver sets, which is not totally surprising given the draft investment general manager Howie Roseman has made in the position the last two years.
NFL
