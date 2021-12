Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski said he’s eager to break Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez‘s record of 31 games with over 100 receiving yards. Gronkowski currently has 30. “Let me tell you, I’m trying to break that record,” Gronkowski said, via NFL.com. “I mean, why wouldn’t I try to break that record? I’m coming for it. Tony, I’m coming for it. Basically, you got every record so I’m coming for this one and it’s a pretty cool one, too, for sure. It just shows that I guess you’re a baller and Tony’s a baller.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO