ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Vols in the NBA: Dec. 4 recap

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0dEh2JlJ00

Two former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Saturday. One did not play due to a coach’s decision and another was inactive.

In Portland, Grant Williams started for the Celtics in their 145-117 victory over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

He logged a team-high 33 minutes and scored 10 points. Williams recorded four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist.

Williams was 4-for-9 from the floor, 1-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 1-for-1 from the free throw line.

Guard Josh Richardson came off the bench for the Celtics. He played 17 minutes, totaling five points and two assists. Richardson was 2-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from long range.

In Dallas, Memphis outlasted the Mavericks, 97-90, at American Airlines Center. Rookie Yves Pons did not play due a coach’s decision.

In Sacramento, the Kings defeated the Clippers, 104-99, at Golden 1 Center. Keon Johnson was inactive for Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Francis’ Net Worth in 2021

Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021 is $40 million. He is a retired professional basketball player that had three All-Star appearances and carved out a nine-year career in the NBA. In nine seasons, Francis had stints with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and the Orlando Magic. For this piece, let’s take a look at Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Yves Pons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NBA center Alexis Ajinca retires

French pivot Alexis Ajinca, European champion in 2013 with the Blues, announced on his Twitter account on Friday that he was putting an end to his career. Alexis Ajinca: The time has come for me to turn the page as a professional player. Basketball has given me a lot. I thank the fans, clubs, coaches, volunteers and my teammates for all these moments. I thank my friends and family who have always supported me. -via Twitter @AjincaAlexis42 / November 26, 2021.
NBA
WBOY

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride records first NBA basket vs. Suns

It took him a few games, but Deuce McBride has scored his first NBA points — and did so in just the way you’d expect one of Bob Huggins’ former players to score. McBride stole a Chris Paul pass on one end of the floor, and then went coast-to-coast for a left-handed layup and his first basket as a Knick.
NBA
247Sports

NBA ‘Noles Friday Recap: Busy night of action for former Seminoles

A look at NBA results from Friday for former Florida State standouts:. For the Clippers, Terance Mann played 31:04. He scored 16 points, going 6-of-13 (46.2%) from the floor, including 1-of-1 (100%) from deep. He was 3-of-3 (100%) at the line. He made it a double-double on the day with 10 boards, which tied a career-high. It was the fifth double-double of his career. He also had two assists and a steal. He committed a pair of turnovers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Celtics#Mavericks#American Airlines Center#Kings#Clippers
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Betting Picks – Wednesday, Dec 1st, 2021 | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 252)

NBA Betting Picks – Wednesday, Dec 1st, 2021 | (Ep. 252) The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to tip off the final month of 2021. Munaf Manji and Terrell Furman get into the Wednesday Night schedule. First, the guys recap the game of the year between the Warriors and the Suns. Next, the guys get you caught on injury news happening around the NBA. Later in the podcast, Munaf and Terrell handicap each side and total for the games and Terrell gives player props he likes for a few games tonight. Additionally, the guys give their lock and dog best bets for the games tonight! Make sure to listen to this episode before getting down on your NBA bets for tonight!
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA guard Beno Udrih officially announces retirement

Former NBA guard Beno Udrih has officially announced his retirement, according to EuroHoops. It was mostly a formality, as the 39-year-old guard hasn’t played in three years and has been a player-development coach on the Pelicans‘ staff since last November. However, he hadn’t made a formal announcement until Saturday when he shared the news on an Instagram post.
NBA
247Sports

NBA 'Noles Saturday Recap: Victories for Beasley and Forrest

A look at Saturday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Philadelphia 76ers 120 - F/2OT. For the T'Wolves, Malik Beasley played 24:02. He scored five points, going 2-of-6 (33.3%) from the floor, including 1-of-5 (20.0%) from deep. He also had two boards. He committed one turnover.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Every NBA player who becomes eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 ahead of NBA trade deadline

We are two weeks from Dec. 15, which marks the unofficial countdown to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline. The majority of free agents signed this past offseason become eligible to be traded, and although teams are still evaluating their rosters, internal dialogue has begun. Teams are discussing what works and what potential changes (some minor) they need.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Best Bets for Dec. 3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. After a large short Thursday slate, the NBA is back with a...
NBA
247Sports

NBA 'Noles Monday Recap: Malik Beasley drains big shot and more

A look at Monday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. For the T'Wolves, Malik Beasley played 28:41. He scored nine points. He was 2-of-7 (28.6%) from the field, with all of his shots coming from the perimeter. Beasley's 3-pointer for Minnesota with 51.5 seconds left in the fourth broke a 94-all tie. He was 3-of-4 (75.0%) from the line. He added seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He committed two turnovers.
NBA
247Sports

NBA 'Noles Sunday Recap: Barnes in double figures

A look at Sunday NBA results for former Florida State standouts:. For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 36:54. He scored 11 points, going 5-of-10 (50.0%) from the field, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. He was 1-of-2 (50.0%) from the line. He grabbed six rebounds, had an assist, and also recorded a block. He committed one turnover.
NBA
northernstar.info

Top 3 NBA headlines for Dec. 3

Lebron ends November with a suspension and COVID-19 The face of the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James has had a tough week and a half, to say the least. The Lakers superstar was involved in an altercation with Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart during a game on Nov. 21. The incident was caused by James hitting Stewart in the face during a box out, resulting in the Pistons forward charging at James. James and Stewart were both ejected and suspended for their actions. James returned for three games before eventually testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. James, who is vaccinated, will be in the Health and Safety Protocols for the next 10 days or until he produces two negative tests in a row.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy