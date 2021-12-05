Former Vols in the NBA: Dec. 4 recap

Two former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Saturday. One did not play due to a coach’s decision and another was inactive.

In Portland, Grant Williams started for the Celtics in their 145-117 victory over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

He logged a team-high 33 minutes and scored 10 points. Williams recorded four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist.

Williams was 4-for-9 from the floor, 1-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 1-for-1 from the free throw line.

Guard Josh Richardson came off the bench for the Celtics. He played 17 minutes, totaling five points and two assists. Richardson was 2-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from long range.

In Dallas, Memphis outlasted the Mavericks, 97-90, at American Airlines Center. Rookie Yves Pons did not play due a coach’s decision.

In Sacramento, the Kings defeated the Clippers, 104-99, at Golden 1 Center. Keon Johnson was inactive for Los Angeles.