ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat Unable to Overcome Short-Handed Lineup Against Bucks

By Shandel Richardson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking excuses has never in the Miami Heat's vocabulary. Even though they were without two starters against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, they still felt they had a chance. In the end, it just wasn't enough. The Heat fell to the Bucks 124-102 in Milwaukee. They were minus forward...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Pacers And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis on Sunday evening, and for the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups. The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The full lineup...
BASKETBALL
wsau.com

Short-Handed Bucks Fall In Toronto

Toronto, Ontario Canada (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks eight game winning streak came to an end with a 97-93 loss in Toronto on Thursday night. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo who was a late scratch with calf soreness. It was the first game he has missed this season. Milwaukee...
NBA
Chippewa Herald

Giannis-less Bucks rout short-handed Heat

MILWAUKEE — It wasn't exactly a revenge game for the Milwaukee Bucks, though it felt good. Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Heat 124-102 on Saturday night despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Heat (14-9) visit the "Cream City" Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET game against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-9) at the Fiserv Forum. Below, we look at the Heat vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Miami is 3-3 overall and 2-4...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Max Strus
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Channel 3000

Bucks rout short-handed Heat 124-102 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Miami Heat 124-102 despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee led by as many as 31 points in the second half against...
NBA
lineups.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat 12/8/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Matchup Preview (12/8/21) For the second time in just a few days, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face a battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Last Saturday, the Bucks had their way with the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum, winning by a score of 124-102. In that matchup, the Bucks did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Miami was without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Giannis will be back for this matchup, but Butler and Adebayo will not be. Max Strus was the leading scorer for the Heat with 25 points, which was a season-high for him. This game should be fairly lopsided since the Heat have several injuries, Strus will probably not have 25 points again, and the Bucks will have Giannis back.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get to take on one of their rivals, the Miami Heat, for the second time in less than a week. This time, it kicks off a four-game road trip that’ll end next Monday in Boston. I certainly wouldn’t mind if it started off on a positive note.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Heat with right calf soreness

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for a second straight game with calf soreness, this time missing Saturday night’s Eastern Conference matchup against the Miami Heat. This will be the the second consecutive game the Bucks (14-9) will be without their star forward, who missed Thursday’s 97-93 loss to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Bucks On Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Wisconsin to play the Bucks on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup can...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview: It’s PJ Tucker Ring Night!

Tonight’s game might be just another regular season matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat – two teams that don’t care for each other – but it’s also the first time that NBA champion forward PJ Tucker returns to Fiserv Forum and will receive his championship ring for his contributions to the team’s title-wing effort last season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Hot Hot Hoops

GameThread: Miami Heat (14-11) @ Milwaukee Bucks (16-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (14-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) tonight at the FTX Arena at 7:30pm on ESPN. Caleb Martin was previously listed as questionable but has since moved into the starting lineup to replace Jimmy Butler, who re-injured his tailbone early in the Heat’s last game.
NBA
wsau.com

Bucks fall in Miami

MIAMI, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) – The short-handed Miami Heat were winners at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-104. Caleb Martin, starting for the injured Jimmy Butler, had a career high 28 points. He was 9-of-12 from the floor, including 6 three-pointers. The Heat rained down 22 3’s against the Bucks, a new franchise record.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Houston to play the Rockets on Friday evening. Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report with a quad injury, but is listed as probable for the game and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy