Miami Heat Unable to Overcome Short-Handed Lineup Against Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Matchup Preview (12/8/21) For the second time in just a few days, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face a battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Last Saturday, the Bucks had their way with the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum, winning by a score of 124-102. In that matchup, the Bucks did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Miami was without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Giannis will be back for this matchup, but Butler and Adebayo will not be. Max Strus was the leading scorer for the Heat with 25 points, which was a season-high for him. This game should be fairly lopsided since the Heat have several injuries, Strus will probably not have 25 points again, and the Bucks will have Giannis back.

