By raising money for the Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation, the Hero World Challenge has a charitable component that cannot be overlooked and shouldn’t be forgotten. But for the 20 men participating in the year-end event, there is a reality to competing at Albany Golf Club that is awfully appealing. As Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport wrote earlier in the week, for all intents and purpose this is a paid vacation in a tropical paradise for those in the field, a reward for their accomplishments—10 of the 12 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team are here—during a long 2021 season.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO