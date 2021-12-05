ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour. The...

kgab.com

Comments / 4

 

KGAB AM 650

I-80 in Wyoming Reopens After 26-Hour Closure; Blizzard Warnings in Effect

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open after a 26-hour closure due to winter conditions. The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to blowing snow, and a Blizzard Warning is currently in effect between Elk Mountain and Arlington. URGENT - WINTER...
KGAB AM 650

6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution. The agency issued the following...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cars
State
Wyoming State
City
Wheatland, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Possible Late Tonight-Friday Morning

Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see heavy snow late tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says snow is expected to start falling in the mountains late tonight, spread to the lower elevations in Carbon and Albany counties Thursday morning, and then reach the plains Thursday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert

Due to the high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department has activated its Accident Alert System. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, drunk drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should...
CHEYENNE, WY
#Wind Speeds#Colorado State#Extreme Weather#Wydot
KGAB AM 650

LOOK: No More Construction on Central Ave in Downtown Cheyenne!

Let the celebration begin! There's no more construction blocking lanes on Central Ave in downtown Cheyenne. All lanes are open!. For what seemed like an eternity, multiple lanes were shutdown on Central is was eventually reduced down to one lane for those heading south throughout the downtown portion of the capital city, but now all construction has finished up and it almost feels like a luxury driving downtown. Have a look...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Winds of 80 MPH Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of winds reaching speeds of 80 mph in some areas of southeast Wyoming this weekend. High Wind Warnings are in effect across Southeast Wyoming with High Wind Watches expanding across more of northern Nebraska Panhandle Sunday this morning update. Sustained winds and wind gusts will increase through the morning hours and ramp up this evening, overnight into Sunday Morning. Winds will be 35-45 with gusts to 60-70 mph. Brief gusts over 80 MPH are also possible in isolated wind gap, wind prone and ridge top areas. Peak windy period will likely be Saturday 5 PM to 9 AM Sunday Morning. Dangerous travel possible for Light Weight and High Profile Vehicles due to blow off or blow over risk! For road conditions.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Driver Killed in Rollover Crash South of Buffalo

A 34-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Buffalo. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 near milepost 5.9 on Trabing Road. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Lonnie Brakebill was driving northwest when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it one and one-quarter times.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Here’s What 138 MPH Winds In Montana Look Like

In Wyoming, we have a love/hate relationship with the wind. We appreciate that it keeps our air fresh, and weed out the weak ones. But, even the most jaded Wyomingite can get a bit frustrated when we have 4 days in a row of 90 mph wind guts with a steady 60 mph wind to go along with it.
MONTANA STATE
KGAB AM 650

Hurricane-Force Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming This Weekend

Portions of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming could see 75 mph wind gusts Saturday morning through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The agency issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:. 2PM Thursday 12/2 – High Wind Watches are in effect for portions...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

SE Wyoming Could See Record Highs Today, Snow Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many locations around southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could approach or set new temperature records today but says more seasonal weather will likely return next week. Cheyenne, for example, could see a high of 69 degrees today. Scottsbluff, Nebraska could...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

November was Third Warmest In Cheyenne History

If you thought November was unusually warm for this time of year in southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service says you are right. In fact, the agency's Cheyenne office says it was the third-warmest November for Cheyenne ever recorded. Laramie also had an unusually balmy month in November 2021, with it being the fourth warmest November on record according to the agency.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Near-Record Temps Expected In SE Wyoming Monday

The calendar may say December is only a couple of days away, but the weather in southeast Wyoming is expected to be more typical of what we would see in May or even early June. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range well...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Hits 65 Degrees, Ties 122-Year-Old Record High

Monday's temperatures were a far cry from the usual, with several locations in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle either setting or tying record highs. The mercury in Laramie climbed to 58 degrees, breaking the previous record high for the date of 57 degrees set back in 1999, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said.
CHEYENNE, WY
