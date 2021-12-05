ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Napier Gets 7-Year, $51.8 Million Contract at Florida

By Jude Walker
 5 days ago
Photo by Brad Kemp/Courtesy of Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics

If scared money don’t make money, then it’s clear that the brave bucks Billy Napier was using at UL is turning into a really nice chunk of change at Florida.

The incoming Florida Gators head football coach is reportedly getting a 7-year contract worth $51.8 million . That’s an average annual salary of $7.4 a million year, and quite a nice bump up from the $2 million a year he was making with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Napier will actually make $7.1 million in his first season and will get a $100,000 raise each year before each of the following six years.

With this contract, Napier will be the sixth-highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference. (He was fifth for a short period until Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin got a new contract extension that bumps his salary to $7.5 million a year.)

All this information regarding Napier’s contract at Florida has not been made public yet, however. The Florida Gators are expected to release Napier’s full memorandum of understanding when he’s formally introduced on Sunday in Gainesville.

Of course, the now-former Ragin’ Cajuns head coach is leaving Lafayette on a high. UL captured their first outright Sun Belt Conference Championship Title last night at Cajun Field with a victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers by a final of 24-16.

Napier wraps up his tenure at UL with an overall record of 40-12 in four seasons.

Next up for the Cajuns is a trip to a yet-to-be-determined bowl game. However, most assumptions are that it will be the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at the Caesars Superdome.

As we already know, Napier will not be coaching the team in the bowl game so an interim coach will lead the squad for that game.

According to UL’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Bryan Maggard, the university is hoping to name its next head coach before December 15.

