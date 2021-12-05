Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions
Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour.
