Wyoming State

Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour. The...

6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution. The agency issued the following...
CHEYENNE, WY
NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Possible Late Tonight-Friday Morning

Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see heavy snow late tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says snow is expected to start falling in the mountains late tonight, spread to the lower elevations in Carbon and Albany counties Thursday morning, and then reach the plains Thursday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Take Dip Before Weekend Hits

We're just over two weeks from Christmas and gas prices, which have been on the slow decline, took a slightly more significant dip this week, and are now just six cents higher than the national average. It was just a few months ago when Wyoming's average gas price was 40 cents higher than the national average. We're on the right track it seems.
WYOMING STATE
Winds of 80 MPH Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of winds reaching speeds of 80 mph in some areas of southeast Wyoming this weekend. High Wind Warnings are in effect across Southeast Wyoming with High Wind Watches expanding across more of northern Nebraska Panhandle Sunday this morning update. Sustained winds and wind gusts will increase through the morning hours and ramp up this evening, overnight into Sunday Morning. Winds will be 35-45 with gusts to 60-70 mph. Brief gusts over 80 MPH are also possible in isolated wind gap, wind prone and ridge top areas. Peak windy period will likely be Saturday 5 PM to 9 AM Sunday Morning. Dangerous travel possible for Light Weight and High Profile Vehicles due to blow off or blow over risk! For road conditions.
WYOMING STATE
