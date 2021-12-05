ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour. The...

Wyoming Driver Killed in Rollover Crash South of Buffalo

A 34-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Buffalo. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 near milepost 5.9 on Trabing Road. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Lonnie Brakebill was driving northwest when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it one and one-quarter times.
Hurricane-Force Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming This Weekend

Portions of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming could see 75 mph wind gusts Saturday morning through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The agency issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:. 2PM Thursday 12/2 – High Wind Watches are in effect for portions...
SE Wyoming Could See Record Highs Today, Snow Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many locations around southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could approach or set new temperature records today but says more seasonal weather will likely return next week. Cheyenne, for example, could see a high of 69 degrees today. Scottsbluff, Nebraska could...
Cheyenne NWS: Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Monday/Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we could see our first winter weather in a while early next week, although that is still somewhat speculative at this point. The area has been experiencing unusually balmy weather for late November/early December of late, with record to near-record warm...
November was Third Warmest In Cheyenne History

If you thought November was unusually warm for this time of year in southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service says you are right. In fact, the agency's Cheyenne office says it was the third-warmest November for Cheyenne ever recorded. Laramie also had an unusually balmy month in November 2021, with it being the fourth warmest November on record according to the agency.
Near-Record Temps Expected In SE Wyoming Monday

The calendar may say December is only a couple of days away, but the weather in southeast Wyoming is expected to be more typical of what we would see in May or even early June. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range well...
Bill To Increase Wyoming Gas Tax By 15 Cents Moves Forward

A bill that would eventually raise Wyoming's fuel tax by 15 cents per gallon will be considered by Wyoming lawmakers early next year. You can read a draft of the proposal here. The proposal was approved by the legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee this week on a...
NWS :Some Mountain Snow In SE Wyoming Today

While heavy accumulations aren't expected, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is likely through today in some higher elevations of southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Light to briefly moderate snow showers occurring near Douglas, WY this morning per WYDOT Webcams. These...
Cheyenne, SE Wyoming Face Red Flag Fire Warning

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for today [Nov. 22]. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. "Strong, gusty winds continue this morning across the wind prone areas of the higher terrain. High Wind Warnings are in effect due to the potential for 60+mph wind gusts. Mild to warm temperatures, and dry conditions are expected today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the southern half of the Panhandle, Goshen County, and eastern portions of Platte/Laramie County in southeast Wyoming 9am-5pm MST. Please avoid outdoor burning as fires will spread rapidly under these weather conditions."
65+ MPH Gusts to Impact Travel in SE Wyoming Thursday-Friday

Another round of strong wind is expected to blast southeast Wyoming Thursday evening through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for the northern Snowy Range foothills, including Elk Mountain and Arlington, and southwest Platte County, including Bordeaux.
Larimer County Fire At 146 Acres, 40 Percent Contained

A fire that has been raging near Estes Park, Colorado, was at 146 acres and 40 percent contained, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The agency posted the following statement this morning:. ''#KrugerRockFire: USFS reports minimal fire activity overnight - 146 acres w/ 40%...
