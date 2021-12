Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons said he used their bye week to put extra work on his game and study opponents. “I didn’t think I had to change something. I had to find something all by myself,” Parsons said via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That’s something I had to do on my own. Nobody forced me to do it. I had to go do it because I challenge myself every week to go out there and be great and find a way to impact the game, whether that’s at end or linebacker. And I feel like it shouldn’t matter where I’m at. I’ve got to find a way to make the money, you know what I mean? And help my team win. So I’m hungry within myself to be great.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO