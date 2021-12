Four minutes of questions about his impending induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame had Tony Granato ready to move on. It's not that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach doesn't recognize the importance of the ceremony Thursday night in Denver, where the 2020 class that he was part of will join the 2021 group in being celebrated. His answers at the start of his weekly meeting with the media Tuesday made it clear that he's appreciative of the honor.

