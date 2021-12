Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the fiery Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has left the title on a knife-edge with the seven-time champion locked on points with Max Verstappen ahead of the final race of the season.But more clashes between the title protagonists grabbed the headlines at the inaugural race around a chaotic Jeddah circuit.Having stormed to pole position on Saturday, Hamilton came out on top following a wild race which saw him tangle with the Red Bull of Verstappen as the pair wrestled on the track and bickered off it.A remarkable coming-together on lap 37 saw both drivers hauled in...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO