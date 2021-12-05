ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romancing SaGa 2 getting a physical release in Asia with English support

Cover picture for the articleA physical version of Romancing SaGa 2 for Switch is on the way thanks to a new release in Asia, it’s been revealed. The classic RPG originally came to Switch in December 2017. At the time, it was only made available digitally...

