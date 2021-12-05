ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jos Verstappen slams Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, calls him a ‘bad loser’

By Nirmit Mehta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Formula One season has lived up to its promise right since the opening race in Bahrain in April. Ever since the start of the season, Red Bull and Mercedes have left no tables unturned when it comes to their rivalry. Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by eight points in...

“I respect Lewis Hamilton as a driver but the rest, nothing”: Jos Verstappen suggests 2021 title race turning toxic

49-years-old Jos Verstappen might have had a decent stint in the Formula 1 himself but is better off known as the father of Red Bull’s ace, Max Verstappen. With the chance to see his son become the second only to ever beat Lewis Hamilton in the turbo hybrid era, Jos condemn the 2021 title race as ‘toxic’ and even went onto opinionate upon the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
