While it seems likely that the Steelers will need a new quarterback in 2022, those wanting Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett may need to rethink things. It was speculated recently that Ben Roethlisberger is likely done with the Steelers after this season, which means there will be a new quarterback in Pittsburgh soon. While the draft isn’t rich in quarterback talent, Kenny Pickett has ignited this class due to his solid play and legitimate Heisman talent. Those linking Pickett to the team have logic, as the superstar senior would be able to stay in the city that has made him a potential top prospect.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO