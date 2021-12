Atlantic – Cass Health announces that Sara Beth Jones, BSN, RN was honored with the DAISY Award on Nov. 17. “I definitely was quite shocked to receive this award — an award that I never would have ever imagined that I would have been nominated for. This is one of the highest achievements you can receive as a nurse and I am honored to be chosen. I am humbled and grateful that someone felt that I deserved this, even though I can think of many others that are just as deserving,” said Jones.

