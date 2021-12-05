ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Week 13 preview and prediction

By Kole Musgrove
 5 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the Pacific Northwest, looking for their second win at home this season. They will have to do it against their hated division rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a rematch from Week 4, when the Seahawks stole a win in Santa Clara, defeating the 49ers 28-21. At the time, both teams were 2-2 and trending in opposite directions. The Seahawks appeared to be getting their groove back following a slow start and the Niners looked to be having yet another bad season.

Regrettably, the fortunes of both teams changed. San Francisco has overcame a 2-4 start and are now 6-5, while the bottom has fallen out entirely from the Seahawks who are 3-8.

Historically the Seahawks outright own the 49ers. They lead the all time series 29-17 and have won 16 of the last 19 meetings. Unfortunately, sometimes little brother punches back.

Despite their early season struggles the Seahawks defense is the only unit keeping Seattle in games. Over the last seven games the Seahawks are only allowing an average of 18 points per game. This mark is behind only the New England Patriots for best scoring defense in the NFL.

The problem has been the offense, specifically the quarterback position. The Seahawks offense has not been living up to their end of the bargain and it starts with the fact they haven’t had a quarterback to take advantage of what their defense is giving them.

Russell Wilson is unquestionably playing the worst football of his career, and will have to contend with the ferocious defensive front of the 49ers. Expect Seattle’s defense to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in check, but another clunker from Wilson could very well be in the cards.

Prediction: 49ers over Seahawks 17-12.

