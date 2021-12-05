Staten Island driver dies in head-on crash with MTA bus
A Staten Island driver died in a head-on crash with an MTA bus, police said Sunday.
Mikhail Sukhitskiy, 40, was heading west on Ebbitts St. in New Dorp in a Subaru Crosstrek when he drifted into oncoming traffic about 10:15 p.m Saturday, cops said. He slammed into the front corner of an eastbound MTA bus near Weed Ave., cops said.
Sukhitskiy was just a couple minutes away from home when he crashed.
Medics rushed him to Staten Island University Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.
The 34-year-old bus driver was also hospitalized. The bus was carrying no passengers.
Cops are still trying to determine how Sukhitskiy lost control of his car, a police spokesman said.
