Glendale-based land development company the Mangat Group partnered with Aberdeen Management & Development to build and operate an Arizona Self Storage facility in Peoria. The facility is being built on the southwest corner of Loop 101 and Olive Avenue. Tony Mangat, founder of the Mangat Group, is the landowner and part owner of the new facility, marking his first array into the storage industry.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO