ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4Oru_0dEgZu7d00

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen grading ahold of Packers left guard Lucus Patrick's neck during last Sunday's game but no flag was thrown on the play.

While the officials didn’t take notice, the NFL league office did, fining Donald $10,300 for unnecessary roughness, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL has made it a point of emphasis this season to crack down on unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. There's been outpouring backlash from the football community that feels the league office has been overboard during the process of handing out fines but in Donald's instance last week, it’s clear that he was out of line.

Donald is the second Rams player in three weeks to receive a fine from the NFL as Jalen Ramsey was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost him $10,300.

Rams Injury News: Updates on Brian Allen, Robert Rochell

Rams HC Sean McVay gave an injury update Monday on Brian Allen and Robert Rochell.

1 hour ago

Rams at Cardinals Week 14 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.

6 hours ago

Cooper Kupp Achieves New Milestone, Joining Elite Company Atop Rams' Receiving Records

Rams WR Cooper Kupp's career-high season continues to reach greater heights, setting yet another milestone.

8 hours ago

The Rams went on to lose in Green Bay last week by the score of 36-28. Donald logged six tackles and one quarterback hit.

More from Ram Digest:

  • Jalen Ramsey Downplays Facing His Former Team: 'It's Another Game'
  • Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Preview: Can L.A. Take Advantage of a 'Get Right' Game?

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyler Murray Sends Clear Message About Aaron Donald

MVP candidate Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals are busying preparing to on three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 14. And the third-year quarterback isn’t exactly looking forward to it. When speaking with the media on Thursday, Murray...
NFL
FanSided

Did Aaron Donald try to choke a Packers offensive lineman?

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is under fire for a replay that appears to show him choking a Packers lineman. The Packers defeated the Rams on Sunday afternoon in a test of two of the best teams in the NFC. Green Bay has separated itself from the competition in that regard, beating the Rams this past week, and the Cardinals WITH Kyler Murray.
NFL
Kenosha News.com

Aaron Donald knows his emotional play can energize Rams against Packers on Sunday

With tears welling in his eyes, Aaron Donald stood on the Lambeau Field sideline lamenting an opportunity that got away. That is the enduring image from the Rams' NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last season. "I just care," Donald said this week when asked about his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Packers#The League Office#Rams Injury News#Hc#Cardinals#Wr#Ram Digest
ClutchPoints

Rams’ linebacker Von Miller compares himself and Aaron Donald to Kobe and Shaq

The Los Angeles Rams made waves when they acquired star linebacker Von Miller at the NFL trade deadline. A former Super Bowl MVP, Miller joined forces with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive Player of the Year. Miller spoke about himself and Donald, comparing their partnership to another famous Los Angeles duo, Lakers’ legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Announce Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 14 vs. Cardinals | Team Tracker

Dec. 8: The Rams have signed running back Mekhi Sargent to the active roster, and signed wide receiver J.J. Koski back to the practice squad after clearing waivers. Sargent has appeared in four games this season: three for the Titans and one for the Rams. Last week, Sargent handled two carries for five yards in L.A.'s win over the Jaguars.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Coleman Shelton, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 13 win over Jaguars

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held postgame press conferences with local media following their 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the complementary effort from all three phases, Shelton stepping up on short notice, reaching 100 catches (Kupp) and more.
NFL
therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, adjustments from first matchup

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing the approaching to defending quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense, making adjustments from the first meeting between the two teams, and more.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Donald News

NFL fans aren’t very happy with the fine amount for Los Angeles Rams standout pass rusher Aaron Donald. On Saturday, the league reportedly announced that the Rams standout defensive lineman has been fined roughly $10K for putting his hand on the neck of a Packers player. “The NFL fined Rams...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
Black Enterprise

Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes First Black NFL Player To Request Crypto Salary In CashApp Partnership

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have parlayed his new contract with the Los Angeles Rams into a partnership to help promote CashApp as a Bitcoin platform. Beckham was signed by the Rams less than one week after his previous team, the Cleveland Browns, released him on Nov. 5. Last Monday, Beckham tweeted how he would be receiving his paychecks for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
482
Followers
664
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy