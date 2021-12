As an undergrad student at the Ohio State University studying pharmaceutical sciences, I was not aware of the impact that substance misuse was having on my community until I sat through a lecture that changed my perspective. In that lecture, I learned that more people were dying every day in Ohio from accidental overdoses than from car accidents. It was in this moment that I realized the importance of the pharmacist in combatting the opioid epidemic and prevent- ing prescription drug misuse.

