NFL

Here's which uniforms the Rams and Jaguars will wear on Sunday

By Cameron DaSilva
 5 days ago
The Rams are in dire need of a win this week after dropping their last three games to fall to 7-4 on the year, and they have a great opportunity with the Jaguars next on the schedule. They’ll host the 2-9 Jags at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, a matchup the Rams are heavily favored in.

Both teams recently redesigned their uniforms and when they square off in Inglewood, they’ll each be dressed in some quality looks. The Rams will be wearing their blue jerseys and Bone pants for the first time since Week 7 against the Lions.

It’s one of the more popular combinations, so fans should be excited to see this on Sunday.

The Jaguars will be wearing their white jerseys with black pants this weekend. They’re 0-2 when wearing this uniform set In 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
