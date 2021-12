NEAR has gained back its pre-fall price of last week. The current price of the token is just $0.1 shy of its previous 24-hour price mark. Since yesterday’s closing price, the NEAR protocol went over by 5.33%. The token currently carries bullish sentiment after the recovery from last week’s market crash. The market cap of NEAR saw a rise of 5.47%in the last couple of hours. The 24-hour trading volume went down by 9.56%. The volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.1135. The NEAR/ETH pair’s intraday increment stands out at 8.93%, followed by the NEAR/BTC’s intraday of 6.32%.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO