“This is a dream come true to be living in Las Vegas and headlining the MGM Grand,” says WBC lightweight titlist Devin Haney on the eve of his Saturday battle against Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Jr. “I never thought that it would come this fast, but it’s here and now it’s time for me to really perform at this great arena and show that I am here to stay.” If Haney has his way then perhaps he will headline many more nights under the lights in Vegas. “It’s going to be great to be back in front of fans in full force,” he adds, “there might not be anywhere better than the MGM Grand for a big fight, I’m so excited for this. I know what I am up against, and I am ready for it and the fans should be too.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO