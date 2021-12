A strong defensive first half put the Tigers ahead in their home opener last week as Mount Pleasant never trailed to get their first win of the season against Tyler. The Mount Pleasant defense held Tyler to 28% shooting from the field as they were only able to muster up 12 points in the first half. With many of the Tiger basketball team fresh off the football field, the Tiger offense wasn’t…

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO