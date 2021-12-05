ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Cactus Blossoms Announce New Album ‘One Day,’ Share Single ‘Hey Baby’

By Lorie Liebig
K92.3
K92.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms are gearing up to release a brand new record in 2022. One Day, the band's third studio album, will be released on Feb. 11, 2022. Comprised of brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, The Cactus Blossoms have earned acclaim for their flawless harmonies and infectious, classic...

k923.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Mary J. Blige Announces Album, Shares New Songs: Listen

Mary J. Blige has released the singles “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.” She’s also announced that her next studio album is called Good Morning Gorgeous. The record will get released on February 11, two days before she performs during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Inglewood, California. Watch the “Good Morning Gorgeous” music video (directed by Eif Rivera) and hear “Amazing” below.
INGLEWOOD, CA
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Tinlicker announce new album

Distinguished Utrecht-based duo Tinlicker (Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven) have revealed that their forthcoming album ‘In Another Lifetime’ is out on 18th February via independent record label Anjunadeep. The announcement follows their single release ‘Be Here and Now’ and comes alongside the release of the new album single ‘You Take My Hand’ featuring Jamie Irrepressible, out now.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jenny Lewis
FMX 94.5

Three Days Grace Seek Escape With Heavy New Song ‘So Called Life,’ Announce New Album

Welcome back, Three Days Grace! The Canadian rockers are getting in with new music just ahead of the year end with the brand new song "So Called Life." The song captures the heaviness and angst that the band has represented so well over the years, with Matt Walst belting about a desire for escape to take the edge off from his "So Called Life." Be sure to check out the song and the Jon Vulpine-directed video below and if you like what you hear, the track is available via multiple streaming platforms here.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Wet Leg Announce Debut Album, Share New Video: Watch

Wet Leg have announced their debut self-titled LP with a video and two new songs. Wet Leg is due out April 8 via Domino; the band will hit the road in December, with three dates in support of Chvrches leading up to its release. The band has also shared the singles “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” Check out the Fred Rowson–directed video for “Too Late Now” and the full list of tour dates below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Boris announce new album W, share video for Drowning By Numbers

Boris will release their 27th studio album, W, on January 21, via the Sacred Bones label. And the Tokyo-based experimental rock trio have shared a first taste of the nine-track album with the release of a video for Drowning By Numbers. Speaking about the video, the band say: “This video...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hey Baby#Cactus
brooklynvegan.com

Cult of Luna announce new album ‘The Long Road North,’ share new song & video

Pre-order Cult of Luna's new album on double opaque white vinyl. Earlier this year, Swedish post-metal greats Cult of Luna released the new EP The Raging River earlier this year, and now they're set to release a new full-length album, The Long Road North, on February 11 via Metal Blade (pre-order on double opaque white vinyl). The album features contributions from Colin Stetson, Phoenix’s Christian Mazzalai, Laurent Brancowitz, and others, and the first single is the ten-plus minute "Cold Burn." It's as towering and epic as you'd expect from Cult of Luna, and it nails the heavy/melodic vibe that this band has done so well for over two decades.
ROCK MUSIC
Taos News

Mozart Gabriel on a new album, a Christmas single and TikTok

Mozart Gabriel (Taos Pueblo/Diné) released a new album entitled “Eager Within the Fire” on Nov. 26. The seven track pop punk and rock ’n roll album draws from Gabriel’s influences growing up such as Radiohead, Third Eye Blind and the Goo Goo Dolls. He said that most of the songs on the album were developed playing live on stage in Barcelona, Spain where he resided for almost three years. The album's title came from the "fire" he had inside to keep going back on the stage and how he was "eager" for more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
stereoboard.com

Superchunk Announce 12th Studio Album 'Wild Loneliness', Share First Single Endless Summer

Superchunk have shared details of their 12th studio album. 'Wild Loneliness' will arrive on February 25 and boasts special guest collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, Wye Oak's Andy Stack, Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno. Recorded during the peak of the COVID-19...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Tempers Shares New Single “Unfamiliar” – New Album Incoming

New York synth-pop/Post Punk duo Tempers have released a new single “Unfamiliar” from their upcoming new album New Meaning, due out April 1st, 2021 via DAIS. Comprised of Jasmine Golestaneh & Eddie Cooper, Tempers creates catchy and sharp tracks with a cool sheen of synthy goodness, mysterious vocals, and killer beats. Listen to “Unfamiliar” now!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Ben Auld Shares New Single “D4A” – New Album Incoming

After 100 plus years of the genre, it’s hard to find a singer-songwriter with something fresh and new to say. However, Ben Auld writes unpretentious, deep songs about the little moments of life that we miss, all the triumphs and tragedies we feel. His voice and words will sink into your ears and heart. Ben’s new album Lemongrass releases on February, 15th 2022 and the album is a display of an artist growing far beyond his age and gage. Check out the new single “D4A” right now and pre-save and pre-order the album at the link below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Mogli Shares New Single “Ghost”

Next year, German singer/songwriter Mogli is sharing her upcoming sophomore full-length release, RAVAGE. After her 2017 debut Wanderer and her 2019 EP Patience, she found herself in the midst of massive shifts in her life, leaving her relationship, moving to Berlin, and dealing with the burn-out of nonstop touring. RAVAGE became her creative catharsis.
MUSIC
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy