Omicron Variant Detected In Three Cases In Washington State

By Kate Walters
nwpb.org
 5 days ago

The omicron variant has been found in Washington state. State health officials announced Saturday that three cases of the new coronavirus variant have been found: one each in King, Pierce and Thurston counties. State...

www.nwpb.org

