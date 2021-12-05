ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Police Department Log Dec 2 – 3,2021

By Editorials
Mesquite Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article12/04/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/02/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211202062 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Detention Center#Animal Shelter#City Limits#Adf Active#Dead File#B4 Time#C Campos Disposition

Comments / 0

Community Policy